There is so much going on that it is hard to know where to start.
I guess we might as well start with Biden. More and more, I see calls for his impeachment. A lot of people seem to want that. They should be careful what they wish for. Do they really want Kamala Harris as President of the United States? On the wild chance that they might get rid of her, the Speaker of the House would become President. How does President Pelosi sound?
The Left has a really deep bench. Control of Congress is really the only hope, and that could be leaning on a broken stick. When the Republicans controlled Congress, they failed to support a Republican President. I remain a Republican because I believe that third parties are a hopeless cause, an independent can’t vote in the primaries, and I don’t want to be a Democrat.
If Biden is truly suffering from dementia, I feel genuine sympathy for him. I have never liked him, but I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. Some of the stories about his mentality are probably either fabrications or exaggerations; but, if even some of them are true, our country is in trouble. I mean serious trouble.
I find myself very troubled by our education system, all the way from kindergarten through graduate school. Indoctrination seems to be the order of the day. Over the course of my education, I completed a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, along with many other miscellaneous credits. Never once was I the object of any religious, sexual or political attempts at indoctrination.
But that was then. Nowadays, when I read about what is going on on college campuses, I am aghast. What happened to teaching the subject matter for which the tuition was paid?
Personally, I spent 33 years as a public school teacher. I never tried to reshape my students. Neither did my colleagues. I taught economics, the science teachers taught science and so on down the line.
I, as well as most of my colleagues, would probably be fired today for our lack of the so-called “wokeness.” I can’t imagine a kid not taking a test because they felt like going to a “safe space.” Because of wokeness, we are turning out generations of wimpy, entitled individuals, who cannot possibly make it on their own, but will have to rely on taxpayers to support them.
And finally, when did it become the prerogative of the schools to have little kids question their gender identity, while also being told not to discuss the matter with their parents?
It would appear that violence is at an all time high in our society, especially in the liberal run cities. In nearby Pittsburgh, hardly a day goes by when someone doesn’t get shot or stabbed. It is even worse in some other cities where it has been more or less legal to steal. The Postal Service has even suspended mail delivery in some areas out of fear for the safety of their workers.
The Left’s solution to this situation is predictable: Disarm law abiding citizens. The sinister objective of that idea is obvious, but some among the population are actually naive enough to belief that such a twisted logic has validity. How would they propose dealing with a violent criminal, who obviously would not obey gun laws? Would they offer him a lollipop?
All of this begs the question of how we were transformed from the America we once knew to where we are today. I think it was a long, insidious process. Nikita Khrushchev once boasted that the Communists would bury us. He went on to explain that it would happen from within. Let’s really hope that he was wrong about that.