In part one of this article, we reflected on the sights, sounds and feelings of spring and summer. Now let us turn our attention to autumn and winter.
Leaves are falling and the days are growing chilly. It is time to bid a tearful farewell to the swimming pool, the lush summer gardens and going barefoot in the grass.
Summer can be hot and stressful, but fall is a pleasant relief from the summer heat and an invitation to relax and enjoy calmer times. Very often, I hear people cite autumn as being their favorite season.
There can be scorching autumn days that feel like summer. Some years September brings an early fall, while other years summer lingers until mid-October.
The cool, fruity flavored drinks and slushies of summer give way to hot apple cider and the pumpkin spice lattes of fall.
Harvesting fruits and vegetables has already begun in the middle of summer; and for months to come, mom includes half a dozen vegetables in each meal, because they are so plentiful.
It is time to pick apples, if you happen to have a few trees in your yard. The pumpkins have escaped their garden borders and sprawl lazily on the grass.
In America, fall traditions consist of back to school shopping, mystery stories and movies, ghosts, haunted houses, hay rides, football season, hunting season and political elections.
I like fall, because it is so cozy and peaceful. The loud, wild blare of summer activities are on a decrescendo.
Some people enjoy campfires all summer, but I like to have a campfire/picnic at the end of summer to celebrate the change of seasons.
There is not as much leaf burning as there used to be when I was a kid, but the smokey scent in the air is definitely a nostalgic autumn reminder for me.
There are fewer downsides to fall than the other seasons. We are not as at risk for sickness and snowy accidents as we are in the winter and spring or hounded by as great a multitude of bugs and allergies as in the spring and summer. Everything is even and temperate in the fall, though a few allergies may linger.
Hiking in the woods is another fun fall activity. Summer is often too hot for non-water activities, in my opinion, but walking through the forest on a crisp, sunny autumn day is just perfect. There is something sweet and comforting about the seasons changing from summer to fall. The season of hard work and hard play is drawing to a close and we have cooler, cozier days to look forward to as nature begins to slow down.
The local farmer’s market has only a few weeks left to sell their wares, and when you drive past summer ice cream stands, you see signs announcing the date they are closing for winter.
The leaves have shone their brightest and fluttered to the ground. Animals are retreating to their winter homes. Nature is preparing for its long winter’s nap.
We can look at winter in a positive or negative way. I suppose it also depends on whether it is early winter, mid-winter or late winter. Early in the winter months, with the Christmas holidays coming, snow is romanticized and on everyone’s wishlist for an ideal “white Christmas.” However, once the holiday decorations are down and January is staring us in the face, snow becomes an icy, slushy menace destroying our social lives and putting us in danger when going to work each day.
Winter should be the calmest time of all. Animals are tucked away in their caves and burrows, insects are nowhere to be seen; and we humans should be cozily snowed in our warm homes with our books, movies and hot chocolate, as we watch the falling snowflakes whip up a winter wonderland.
Once the holidays are over, all is at rest and peace. Of course, after a few months of peace and quiet, we are getting cabin fever and becoming impatient for spring when we can once again leave the house without facing the bitter cold or the icy roads.
I tend to feel that rain and snow provide a protective cloak to discourage burglars and hide us away from harm. I bet thieves aren’t any more eager to work out in the cold and snow than you or I.
I am afraid that crime is the highest during the warm months. Everyone is out and about and criminals are busy, but when the snow is falling, being out in the cold committing crimes quickly falls under the category of hard, unpleasant work.
Winter is usually portrayed as a villain in all cartoons and literature. I guess it would be to those who are fans of hot weather, but to winter fans, it represents winter sports, fun and relaxation. Of course, that literature must have been written by a hot weather propagandist, but I can understand why. It is hard to keep warm, food does not grow and the animals hibernate, so food is scarce in the winter. And cold temperatures make it harder to physically survive.
It is true that winter is not without its drawbacks even in our modern times when homes are heated and fresh fruit and vegetables are stocked in the local grocery store year round. The lack of sunshine in the winter can affect people’s health negatively.
I love snow, most of the time. I love walking in snow showers and pretending I am a figure in a snow globe. I love sitting in my cozy house and watching the snow fall. As a child, I would anticipate every significant snowfall as an exciting event. As an adult though, it is more of a concern if I know I have to drive in it. I still love sled riding and playing in the snow.
To summarize my ode to the four seasons, we often hear the advice to “stop and smell the roses,” but do we take that advice or do we rush on with our busy lives and miss the beauty of nature and the wonder of the seasons? Nature puts on four environmental theatrical productions for us each year in Pennsylvania. Let’s not be shy but get busy engaging all our senses in the seasonal splendor.