As I write this, it is the morning of my generation’s version of Pearl Harbor Day. Almost to the minute 22 years ago, two hijacked airliners slammed into the Twin Towers, another struck the Pentagon and yet another was re-hijacked by passengers and flown into the dirt of a southern Pennsylvania farm.
I think I started to sing God Bless America or something as I watched the towers fall. It was nothing planned. It may even have been the Star Spangled Banner, but whatever it was was spontaneous.
Right after the second plane flew into the South Tower, I called my mother and told her to turn the morning news back on. There was no point in trying to reach my daughter because she had classes that day. Not everyone had a cell phone in 2001.
By some random chance, I didn’t have to work that day. I sat reading David McCullough’s “John Adams” over a leisurely cup of coffee as the Today Show played in the background.
Matt Lauer was interviewing Jack Welch, CEO of General Electric at the time. They were discussing corporate leadership in golfing terms.
“I never take a mulligan,” Welch said. And then the network broke in with the first footage of the North Tower.
The sky was blue and nearly cloudless that day, the sunshine golden in that particular September way. In shock like the rest of America, I found my way to a little roadside hamburger stand and had my lunch at a picnic table, facing in the direction of Somerset, Pa., just a few miles away.
Y’all, airplanes don’t just fall from the sky over Somerset County. That one had me puzzled until the story came out. But it was just so terrible wrong that anything of this nature should happen on such a perfect day.
It was shocking. No other word described it so well.
If you have ever been in an accident, you know how time seems to slow down and speed up at the same time. From the time the first plane hit the North Tower until I picked up my burger and fries, four hours had passed. It seemed like most of a human lifespan.
I think I turned off the television at noon before venturing out to see what was happening. My first stop was my bank’s ATM where I withdrew my daily limit of cash, followed by a quick topping off of my gas tank at Sheetz just a block away from the bank.
I had planned to grab an MTO sandwich because I was not in the mood to cook for some reason. However, the store was packed with silent people, some paying for a purchase, most banding together as cows and wolves do, seeking safety in numbers.
The energy seems somehow wrong, and that’s why I wandered down the road to the little burger joint. For some reason, I needed to be out in the sunshine.
The burger place was within a short drive of Sheetz. As I traveled past the little volunteer fire department, the bay doors were both up, a tanker and brush truck ready to roll. A utility truck was staged beside the fire hall.
We were under attack and we didn’t know what was going to happen next, or where.
Within a breathtakingly short amount of time, all air traffic had been grounded and would remain so for at least another week. My town at the time lay directly beneath a major east-west flight corridor. Not hearing a single airliner and seeing very few jet contrails was one of the eerier things I’ve ever seen in my life.
There were military aircraft flying patterns overhead, but they were flying so high that no engine noise was detectable. All we could see were a few white contrails feathered against that infernal cheerful blue sky.
The weather remained fair and pleasant for the remainder of that week. It just seemed disrespectful to me. The sun had a lot of nerve shining on a day when so many Americans lost their lives.
People are often irrational at times like that. God Bless America, a hamburger eaten 30 miles from Flight 93, firetrucks staged and ready in a town the size of South Bethlehem, shocked people clustering in a convenience store and a manager writing up a complete department for talking the next day are what stick out in my mind to this day.
Life in America hasn’t felt the same since.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]