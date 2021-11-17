I missed mentioning Veterans Day last week. Let me make up for that omission right now.
When I was in elementary school in the ‘60s, the focus was on those who had served in both world wars. Korea was even then something of a “forgotten war,” perhaps because we persisted in calling it a police action and never officially declared war. There was no formal declaration of peace, either.
It should not have been a surprise when the North Koreans grabbed and impounded the USS Pueblo, an environmental research vessel attached to the U.S. Navy as a spy ship. The incident took place in January 1968 and her crew was held captive for 11 months.
The men were released eventually, but the ship is still in North Korean hands, used as a floating museum. It’s the only still-commissioned ship in enemy hands. And we are at war technically with North Korea even now.
A couple of years ago, I wrote about the role our military played in keeping the Cold War cold. For those of us who grew up during those very scary years, we are all somewhat amazed that we and our children had the chance to grow up.
My mother’s brothers were Cold Warriors, one a career NCO meteorologist in the Air Force, the other part of an army tank crew in West Germany when the Berlin Wall was built. I was aware of the Berlin situation and had a very bad time for a while because I was sure those mean old Russians were shooting at my Uncle Bob.
Meanwhile, American soldiers and sailors got a pretty frosty reception when they came home from a deployment to Vietnam. Most of us wore POW bracelets, but that was the only public support in my experience. The only time I remember Vietnam vets being honored on Veterans Day in those days was when John Murtha visited the high school and gave a patriotic speech in 1972.
I think that speech stuck in my mind for many years. In college, I went out of my way to befriend vets. It was difficult listening to their stories at my age, but those guys taught me more than I could have ever learned in a classroom.
Apropos of nothing else, I still shudder at the thought of tequila.
I haven’t had the chance to interact with any of our younger vets who were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, but I met several of them at a different time of my life. I enjoy standing beside a campfire with a group of wounded warriors who show up to help with a special event in our area.
I always get to cover the Pheasants Forever hunting event held at Delp’s Hunting Grounds in Porter Township, one of those little bonuses that come my way every now and then. Somehow, I always feel honored to be in the presence of veterans who kind of adopt me for a couple of hours.
I wasn’t able to join them this year and I don’t feel good about that. Suffice it to say that some recent surgery has sidelined me for the hunt this year. I’ll be back in 2022 for sure.
But it’s like that during most veteran-centric events that I cover for The L-V. A lot of our area veterans have gray hair and bad knees now, but I always have the feeling that they could still take care of business if it were necessary.
In a former lifetime, I met an elderly man who had started his military career as a Jedburgh Knight in one of the Office of Special Service’s teams. He parachuted into occupied Europe, followed by a stint in Manchuria after Japan surrendered. At the age of 21, he made an arrogant Japanese officer see the folly of resisting.
In the aftermath, he also became profoundly anti-communist when Chairman Mao’s party took over in China.
Jack was 86 when I met him, using a cane because a broken leg he had suffered during a parachute jump 65 years before was acting up. But there was a look in his eye that said that he could still put a bad guy on the ground and hurt him if it were required.
That’s why I always feel safe when in a group of veterans. This is also why I tend not to ask them to kneel during a photo opportunity. My knees crack and ache just like theirs, and it’s something of a bonding experience.
A random cup of coffee and the purchase of a poppy every year are nice things to do, but I always have the sense that I’m not doing enough for the people who have kept us safe for so long.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]