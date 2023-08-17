“Then the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually,” (Genesis 6:5 NKJV).
There were no guns back then. There was no social media to broadcast malicious statements. Wicked, immoral and violent behavior was not flaunted on TV and movie screens. No video games taught paths to chaos in the guise of entertainment. No vehicles careened intentionally through crowds of innocent people. Yet the evil was overwhelming. “So the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth, both man and beast, creeping things and birds of the air, for I am sorry that I have made them.’”
In our time, practically every newscast includes one or more incidents of mass shootings or gun battles in the streets. Whole systems of mental health specialists have been created to deal with the problems of bullying and dangerous viral “challenges” issued on social media platforms. For movies to be financially successful, they usually must avoid a G rating by including at least some questionable apparel or behaviors. Psychologists have previously warned about how watching violence in movies and on TV could lead to more violent behaviors. Now they are saying that actually manipulating the violence in video games is even more dangerous.
How close is our world getting to “the wickedness of man” being great in the earth? How soon will we have reached the point that “every intent of the thoughts of” our hearts is only evil continually? Oh yes, we have the promise, “’Thus I establish My covenant with you: Never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood; never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.’ And God said: ‘This is the sign of the covenant which I make between Me and you, and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth,’” (Genesis 9:11-13 NKJV). But large groups of people have confiscated the rainbow and are dragging it in the mud of false beliefs.
What can we do about the condition of our world? God has told us, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land,” (2 Chronicles 7:14 NKJV).
Our land needs healing. We need strong leaders who will put the good of the country above personal ambitions—trailblazers who depend on integrity instead of handouts to win the support of the populace. We need citizens who vote for what is right instead of what is most profitable for themselves.
There was a time when Nineveh needed healing, and God sent Jonah. “Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry out against it; for their wickedness has come up before Me,” (Jonah 1:2 NKJV). So the people of Nineveh believed God, proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least of them,” (Jonah 3:5 NKJV). “Then God saw their works, that they turned from their evil way; and God relented from the disaster that He had said He would bring upon them, and He did not do it,” (Jonah 3:10 NKJV).
Like Nineveh, we need to humble ourselves and pray. We need to ask God, “Will You not revive us again, that Your people may rejoice in You? Show us Your mercy, Lord, and grant us Your salvation, (Psalm 85:6-7 NKJV).
Almost everyone realizes the need for regular maintenance to keep vehicles running smoothly. We know houses need attention to keep them from deteriorating. We would never expect clothes to stay nice without regular washing. Our souls also need to be refreshed. We need to maintain a strong connection to God. It is so easy to grow complacent and self-righteous, failing to ask God what He wants us to do — planning our lives without considering where God’s love would take us.
The Psalms contain reminders of our need for revitalization and restoration and prompt us to rely on God’s mercy and lovingkindness.
“Turn away my eyes from looking at worthless things and revive me in Your way,” (Psalm 119:37 NKJV). “Revive me according to Your lovingkindness, so that I may keep the testimony of Your mouth,” (Psalm 119:88 NKJV). “I am afflicted very much; Revive me, O Lord, according to Your word,” (Psalm 119:107 NKJV). “Hear my voice according to Your lovingkindness; O Lord, revive me according to Your justice,” (Psalm 119:149 NKJV). “Plead my cause and redeem me; Revive me according to Your word,” (Psalm 119:154 NKJV). “Great are Your tender mercies, O Lord; Revive me according to Your judgments,” (Psalm 119:156 NKJV). “Consider how I love Your precepts; Revive me, O Lord, according to Your lovingkindness,” (Psalm 119:159 NKJV). “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me,” (Psalm 138:7 NKJV).
Sin can sneak in, but if we plead the blood of Christ, God will remove it. We can depend on His promise, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness,” (1 John 1:9 NKJV).
Let us gather for a time of revival and renewal at Gumtown Park. Revival meetings will be held there at 6:30 p.m. from Aug. 21-25.
•
Confess
Confess? Confess? How hard is a confession —
How easy vain excuses seem to be!
And yet I still desire absolution
And pray the Lord to set my spirit free.
Admit I’m wrong? Admit I have no power,
No strength to keep myself from sin and wrong?
How hard the choice, and yet I need God’s mercy,
God’s grace to be my hope, my joy, my song.
Salvation, love, and grace — my heart’s desire,
All mine to have, enjoy eternally.
But only I can choose to make confession
And thus allow my God to set me free.