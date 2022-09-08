On August 8, 2022 President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI. Last column, we wrote the Department of Justice had better have iron clad probable cause AND good reason. Last week, DOJ released the affidavit of probable cause that justified the raid and half of it was blanked out. The other half did NOT provide iron clad probable cause OR good reason.

It is true that Professor Alan Dershowitz, one of the few men of the left who has been fair to President Trump, said there was enough evidence in the affidavit to indite Trump and he’s probably right. Then again, there’s also enough evidence in the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to indite Elvis Presley or ... you, dear reader.

