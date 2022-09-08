On August 8, 2022 President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI. Last column, we wrote the Department of Justice had better have iron clad probable cause AND good reason. Last week, DOJ released the affidavit of probable cause that justified the raid and half of it was blanked out. The other half did NOT provide iron clad probable cause OR good reason.
It is true that Professor Alan Dershowitz, one of the few men of the left who has been fair to President Trump, said there was enough evidence in the affidavit to indite Trump and he’s probably right. Then again, there’s also enough evidence in the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to indite Elvis Presley or ... you, dear reader.
As then New York Chief Judge Sol Wachtler said, “If a district attorney wanted, a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich.”
Looking at Trump’s business dealings, Russia, or Ukraine at least passes the smell test. Claiming Trump stashed some nuclear secrets in Melania’s underwear drawer doesn’t.
There are three criminal statutes in the warrant:
1. §2071. Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally
(a) Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record...
2. §1519. Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy
Whoever knowingly alters, destroys, mutilates, conceals, covers up, falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States or any case filed under title 11, or in relation to or contemplation of any such matter or case, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”
Both these statutes require Trump to “conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys falsifies, or makes a false entry in any record, etc.” before a violation. So what evidence do they have he did any of that or intended to do any of that? FBI had access to the storage area. What did he destroy, alter or hide?
3. 18 U.S. Code 793 (part of the Espionage Act) related to “gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information:”
To violate this statute, you either have to give or try to give the info to a foreign power “or willfully retains the same and fails to deliver it on demand to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it;”
Rules saw no evidence Trump turned over or tried to turn over material to a foreign government. Did they ever serve Trump with a written demand to return stuff and cite this section of law?
Even if they did, so what?
In Judicial Watch v. National Archives and Records Administration, District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson held, “Under the statutory scheme established by the (Presidential Records Act), the decision to segregate personal materials from Presidential records is made by the President, during the President’s term and in his sole discretion.” ... Since the President is completely entrusted with the management and even the disposal of Presidential records during his time in office, it would be difficult for this Court to conclude that Congress intended that he would have less authority to do what he pleases with what he considers to be his personal records.”
In the 1988 Supreme Court case Department of Navy v. Egan, the Court held and noted, “The president, after all, is the ‘Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States according to Article II of the Constitution. His authority to classify and control access to information bearing on national security ... flows primarily from this constitutional investment of power in the president, and exists quite apart from any explicit congressional grant.”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]