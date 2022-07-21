Let’s start off with some smaller irritants and work our way up. When parents refuse to discipline, or even supervise, their children, it can become a serious annoyance. A good example is in a restaurant. You sit back with your plan to enjoy a nice, peaceful meal. Then, suddenly, the booth behind you becomes occupied. As it turns out, one of the members of the party is a little kid. Before you know it, they are screaming at the top of their lungs, followed by running back and forth. So much for your peaceful meal.
Perhaps the church scenario is even worse. Kids screaming and running up and down the aisles is a major distraction, especially during the sermon. I have noticed parents bringing snacks, coloring books, etc., to services. I had a very loving mother, but when we went to church, I sat there and behaved myself. To have done otherwise would have resulted in some unpleasant consequences.
Before leaving this topic, I must state that it is extra annoying when parents think that bad behavior is cute.
Why is it that people not from the South are constantly saying y’all? I know that it is a part of southern dialect, but I doubt if southerners are going around saying “yinz.” I know that it is really not important, but it is curious and, in my case, somewhat annoying.
Thievery has become much more common. Historically, that has often been the case in times of inflation and shortages. Now, however, it seems especially severe, to the point where businesses are closing in some places. It is even happening in my little home community of Brady’s Bend. We have a memorial park dedicated to those who lost their lives in the 1980 flood. Back in 2019, it was renovated, complete with picnic tables, a pavilion, benches and a park grill. Recently, someone stole the cover of the grill, which had been made and donated by a local craftsman. Now, the grill will be exposed to rain, and rust out. Also, someone was good enough to donate a gas grill, and the grate is now gone. Some of my neighbors have had things stolen. It is happening in more and more communities, not just the cities.
Now for the bigger and more frightening things.
In the aftermath of the overturning of Row v. Wade, attacks on churches, including during services, are becoming increasingly common. This is almost beyond imagination. It has happened more often to Catholic churches, but other denominations have been targeted as well. Regardless of how someone feels about abortion, what is the point of attacking churches? Churches don’t make laws. They are places of worship, period. Attacks on religion are eerily reminiscent of some horrible periods in human history. It has reached a point where some churches are actually training armed protection details, for the safety of worshipers. Who would have thought that would become a necessity in America?
How about the case of basketball player Brittney Griner, who is imprisoned in a Russian jail on drug charges? I just can’t feel sorry for her. She denounced America, and got caught with drugs in a country known to deal harshly with that. She is merely paying the price of her actions.
It takes a lot to surprise me when it comes to the Biden Administration, but it has happened. Here we are, paying through-the-roof prices for gasoline and diesel fuel. So, we are selling our oil reserves to foreign entities, especially China. Surely even the most lockstep liberal Democrat must see the fallacy in that. We are now begging the Saudis for oil, when we have more than enough of our own. Let’s drill for ours and let them keep theirs.