Santa’s Gift Tree — This free program, which began in 2011, is back again for another year for the children of Union School District.
Each year, the library sets up a Christmas tree in the library and decorates the tree with mitten tags that display information on the children who have been signed up, and gift ideas that have been provided for them. Family information is kept confidential and you can sign up now through Friday, Nov. 18. (We cannot accept sign-ups over the phone — you must stop by the library to sign up.)
If you would like to support this program in another way, you also have the option to take a mitten tag and purchase a present for a child. We ask that gifts be wrapped and returned to the library by Saturday, Dec. 10.
Our goal is to help the children of this area experience a great Christmas and to promote a season of giving. Please consider taking part in this wonderful program that has been ongoing for 11 years!
A Christmas Present Craft Show — A Cozy Country Christmas at the library! Be sure to add the library to your list of stops during this local area event.
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 5, the library will be host to crafters as well as our ever-popular Friends of the Library cookie and candy sale, and The Secret Garden Bookstore will be offering books for a donation per bag. We have had many book donations over the recent weeks, so there’s plenty of new material to choose from!
Please note: library hours during A Christmas Present Craft Show are as follows: Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Our Friends group is also looking for volunteer bakers who are willing to donate homemade cookies, candy and baked goods for their cookie and candy sale. Anyone willing to contribute to this fundraiser is asked to please bring their donated goods to the library during the craft show event. We would greatly appreciate your generosity!
Due to Election Day, the Friends of the Library meeting for November has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 15. Join us at 11 a.m. in the Community Room of the library to discuss fundraising, advocacy and more!
Fall Art Gala Fundraiser! This year, to kick off our fall art show, we are holding a festive and fun night to celebrate the art and artists of Clarion County.
Join us on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. for an evening of art, appetizers, beverages, a Chinese auction and more! Childcare will be provided. Admission is by donation and all proceeds for the night will directly benefit the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program.
Interested in entering your art in the art show? We absolutely encourage you! All ages are welcome to submit pieces by Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Categories include: Painting, Drawing, Photography, Handcrafts (quilting, woodwork, etc.), Sculpture and Other. Enter the art show to share your work with your community, and also be entered for a chance to win one of our prizes of $100, $75 and $50 Amazon gift cards!
The art show will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Story Time Thursdays! Just a reminder — There will be no Story Time on Thursday, Nov. 3, as the A Christmas Present Craft Show will be going on at the library. Stop in and check out some great vendors, the Friends of the Library offerings, and of course, the library itself!
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 at noon: CareerLink Workshop — Introduction to Job Searching. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the foundations of job searching, effective job search activities and applying for jobs online.
• Thursday, Dec, 22 at noon: CareerLink Workshop — Reviewing Your Online Presence. The purpose of this workshop is to explain the importance of first impressions and review and analyze your social media presence.
To register, contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
Goodreads Eccles-Lesher — On the Same Page Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. featuring “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins. Join us in November for this modern take on “Jane Eyre.”
Here’s the synopsis from Amazon.com: Meet Jane. Newly arrived to Birmingham, Alabama, Jane is a broke dog-walker in Thornfield Estates — a gated community full of McMansions, shiny SUVs and bored housewives. The kind of place where no one will notice if Jane lifts the discarded tchotchkes and jewelry off the side tables of her well-heeled clients. Where no one will think to ask if Jane is her real name. But her luck changes when she meets Eddie Rochester. Recently widowed, Eddie is Thornfield Estates’ most mysterious resident. His wife, Bea, drowned in a boating accident with her best friend, their bodies lost to the deep. Jane can’t help but see an opportunity in Eddie — not only is he rich, brooding, and handsome, he could also offer her the kind of protection she’s always yearned for. Yet as Jane and Eddie fall for each other, Jane is increasingly haunted by the legend of Bea, an ambitious beauty with a rags-to-riches origin story, who launched a wildly successful southern lifestyle brand. How can she, plain Jane, ever measure up? And can she win Eddie’s heart before her past — or his — catches up to her?
A Novel Idea Book Club: Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. at Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion featuring “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, we usually move our November book discussion to the first week in December. In this particular case, that’s a good thing! “Dune” by Frank Herbert is no small tome. Most editions clock in around 800 pages so a little extra time might be helpful!
Here’s the Amazon.com synopsis on this 1965 science fiction classic: Frank Herbert’s classic masterpiece — a triumph of the imagination and one of the bestselling science fiction novels of all time. Set on the desert planet Arrakis, “Dune” is the story of the boy Paul Atreides, heir to a noble family tasked with ruling an inhospitable world where the only thing of value is the “spice” melange, a drug capable of extending life and enhancing consciousness. Coveted across the known universe, melange is a prize worth killing for.... When House Atreides is betrayed, the destruction of Paul’s family will set the boy on a journey toward a destiny greater than he could ever have imagined. And as he evolves into the mysterious man known as Muad’Dib, he will bring to fruition humankind’s most ancient and unattainable dream. A stunning blend of adventure and mysticism, environmentalism and politics, Dune won the first Nebula Award, shared the Hugo Award, and formed the basis of what is undoubtedly the grandest epic in science fiction.
Join us at the Canyon Coffee Co. in Clarion for what is sure to be a fantastic discussion on this thrilling sci-fi novel.