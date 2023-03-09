“Mommy,” April whispered. “Why does Pastor Benson have an alarm clock on the pulpit? Do you think he set it to remind him not to talk too long like Aunt Ramona complains about? Are we ...”
“Shh!” her mother answered. “We’ll talk later. Listen to Pastor Benson.”
April was always bursting with questions. She couldn’t help it. They just bubbled out.
April tried to listen, but nobody would talk about the interesting things she wanted to know. Instead of telling her what the tooth fairy did with her teeth, they just told her to brush them so she wouldn’t lose them too soon. Instead of explaining why they changed the clocks so she had to go to bed when she wasn’t sleepy, they just reminded her they’d have to get up earlier because of daylight saving time.
April had tried to go to sleep. She really did, but there were so many questions. “How can you save daylight? Do you put it in a special bank like pennies for the missionaries? Would it stay light inside the bank or just get light when you take some out? If there’s a daylight bank, why didn’t Mommy get some out to give to Grandma when she was alone at night? If Mommy had given Grandma some daylight, would it have kept her from falling? Why didn’t Daddy use some when he dropped his keys in the dark?” When Pastor Benson started his sermon, April closed her eyes and leaned against her mother.
After they left church, April didn’t ask questions, but she wasn’t quiet. “There was a pretty lady, Mommy. Her hair was shiny gold like Grandpa’s pocket watch. Her dress had little clock faces all over it and her necklace was a cute little watch on a gold chain. And she had the prettiest wings.
“She said people seem to think they can decide how to protect the sunshine or how to save time, but God knows what is best. She said God can make time stand still, and He can even make it go backward. She said the best way to use time is to tell people how much Jesus loves us. She’s really glad God lets her do that.
“I guess I didn’t hear Pastor Benson today. I was too busy listening to that pretty lady. Wasn’t church short? Is that ‘cause we’re saving daylight? Will Pastor Benson know I didn’t listen?”
April was back to her questions, and her mother smiled. “You heard him just fine, Sweetheart,” she chuckled. “You heard every word he said. Pastor Benson’s sermon was all about God being in control of time.”
Every year, when the time comes to set the clocks forward for Daylight Savings Time or backward to return to Standard Time, there are discussions about getting rid of the twice-yearly chore. Close to a year ago, March 15, 2022, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would have made this coming Sunday the last time we would have to reset all our clocks. Since the House never voted on the bill, it did not become law. It does not matter how much politicians argue about the Sunshine Protection Act or Daylight Savings Time, they cannot really control anything about time. We know God can.
God “gives the sun for a light by day,” and “the ordinances of the moon and the stars for a light by night.” He also controls the tides of the ocean. (See Jeremiah 31:35.)
Since He made the sun and put it in motion, He can also make it stand still. When the people of Gibeon called for Joshua to come and defend them against the Amorites, Joshua cried out for God to make the sun and moon stand still until the Amorites had been defeated. (See Joshua 10:12-13.) God answered his prayer, “And there has been no day like that, before it or after it, that the Lord heeded the voice of a man; for the Lord fought for Israel,” (Joshua 10:14 NKJV).
God can also make time go backward. When God told Isaiah He intended to add years to Hezekiah’s life, Isaiah ordered that Hezekiah’s boil be treated with a lump of figs. (See 2 Kings 20:7.) “Then Isaiah said, ‘This is the sign to you from the Lord, that the Lord will do the thing which He has spoken: shall the shadow go forward ten degrees or go backward ten degrees?’ And Hezekiah answered, ‘It is an easy thing for the shadow to go down ten degrees; no, but let the shadow go backward ten degrees.’ So Isaiah the prophet cried out to the Lord, and He brought the shadow ten degrees backward, by which it had gone down on the sundial of Ahaz,” (2 Kings 20:9-11).
If we want our time to be all it can be, we need to invite God to permeate every moment of every day of our lives.
Time
Put your time in God’s hands;
Let His will guide your plans
If you want life that’s all it can be.
Every hour, each day,
Every step of the way,
His will is the best, you will see.
Each second, each minute,
When God’s plan is in it,
You’ll find that your faith will grow strong.
Every month, every year,
As His love draws you near,
You can have all His best all life long.
Bible Verses
Jeremiah 31:35 (NKJV) — Thus says the Lord, Who gives the sun for a light by day, the ordinances of the moon and the stars for a light by night, Who disturbs the sea, and its waves roar. (The Lord of hosts is His name.)
Joshua 10:12-13 (NKJV) — Then Joshua spoke to the Lord in the day when the Lord delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel: “Sun, stand still over Gibeon; And Moon, in the Valley of Aijalon.” So the sun stood still, and the moon stopped, till the people had revenge upon their enemies. Is this not written in the Book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and did not hasten to go down for about a whole day.
2 Kings 20:7 (NKJV) — Then Isaiah said, “Take a lump of figs.” So they took and laid it on the boil, and he recovered.