It is February, and at this time of year everyone is “In The Mood For Love,” so I thought that my column should correspond accordingly, and that’s when I thought of how music plays a big part in the world of romance and how almost all the songs we sing and hear are about “love.” Sometimes, we even get a little annoyed because the singers can’t seem to sing about anything else, but it just goes to show how popular love really is. So, in my column today, I thought I would take us on a journey into the love song and why music says “I love you.”
Love songs have been around for a while, but they have not always been an integral part of our mainstream culture as they are today. For many centuries, the Biblical book “The Song of Solomon” was considered the first love song, but now the poem “The Love Song for Shu-Sin” has claimed that place in history.
Discovered by archeologists working in Mesopotamia in the mid-19th century, this clay tablet was put away with others and not translated until 1951.
It was not just a love poem of a woman to the king, but was a part of spring fertility rites where the ancient Sumerian king was symbolically linked to the goddess of spring.
As we come into the medieval period and the Middle Ages, that is when romantic love was actually defined. The troubadours started popularizing “courtly love” in love songs and their popularity has never waned.
Examples of “courtly love” are the love stories of Sir Lancelot and Guinevere and “Tristan and Isolde.” Even “Romeo and Juliet” could fall into that category. Essentially, “courtly love” was a spiritual idealization of emotional love, self-sacrifice and nobility. It glamorized love and made it sound exciting and thrilling. Medieval troubadours invented love as we know it today with all its glamor and romance.
French poets had been the first to write about “courtly love.” It was a “revolutionary idea” that was thought to conflict with holy matrimony.
At the time, families arranged marriages for their children in their best financial interests. It was taken for granted that once two people were married, love would come later as a result of being married. Love coming first was almost unheard of.
The Medieval time period is the first one of the six major musical periods of history. Both church music and secular music thrived during these years. Later, the classical music period from 1750-1830 would most often be associated with love songs.
Love songs can be found in all musical styles and genres. Songs have been written about all aspects of love and all stages of love relationships.
Oddly enough the “heartbreak” songs are among the most popular. The pain and sorrow of a lost love, an unrequited love or a break-up is something everyone has experienced. Listening to sad songs is emotionally cathartic and healing.
Writing love poetry whether happy or sad is a good way to express our feelings. Ordinary people feel that the artists are helping them express their own feelings that they couldn’t put into words.
It is not easy to get the right bit of magic and creative originality in the song to make it a hit. It must be memorable. Every generation has its signature love songs and it seems these songs just grow more famous and beloved as the years pass — earning millions in royalties from radio, TV, movies, and recordings as musicians in each new generation want to cover those famous golden oldies.
Why are most of the songs about love? Humans have fundamentally remained the same throughout the ages in their biological, and psychological need for love. Scientific studies show that music can arouse passion and desire. Love songs are beneficial mentally and emotionally whether you write them or just listen to them.
Relationships with other humans do provide a number of mental and emotional health benefits. Biologically, we are wired to need one another. We want to attach ourselves to another human being and be admired, appreciated, loved, etc. It is hard to dispute love as a biological need.
Many cliches do permeate the love song space. More than half of the most popular songs of all time are about love. People do complain that love songs are sappy and unoriginal. At times, it feels like the topic of love has been exhausted in our culture since a majority of our songs are about love, but each generation redefines the love song and makes it their own.
Love is a very strong emotion that is hard to bottle up. It is the central catalyst for most of the strongest emotions that we feel as humans, so it is really very hard to ignore.
Some of the most popular love songs of all time include: “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys, “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” sung by Elvis Presley and many, many more.
People used to think that the songs of one generation would be forgotten by the next and fall into obscurity, but nothing could be further from the truth.
How does the public feel about love songs? Well, as George Gershwin wrote, “It’s very clear, our love is here to stay not for a year but forever and a day.”