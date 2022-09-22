On Aug. 24, President Biden and the Democrats announced their student loan forgiveness package for the 13 percent of the U.S. population that holds student debt.
The package caps monthly payments on undergraduate debt to 5 percent of discretionary income, down from the usual 10 percent to 15 percent on existing loans. It forgives up to $10,000 if one didn’t receive a Pell Grant, which is for low-income undergraduate students, and up to $20,000 if one did. The plan also raises the amount of money considered non-discretionary income and thus shielded from being used to calculate student loan payments.
Interest, what interest? The Biden and Democrat plan pays any accrued unpaid interest so that no borrower’s balance would grow if they made a qualifying payment. Finally, it forgives loan balances after 10 years of payments, instead of the usual 20 years, for those with original loan balances of $12,000 or less. The good news is most loans are less than $50,000 and the biggest increase, from 28 percent to 31 percent, occurred in the richest fifth of households.
Don’t worry though, Biden and the Democrats made sure those of us who work will be protected. They capped the program so that only the truly needy will qualify, you know, married couples with a combined income of a mere $250,000.
At least we’re getting true value for our money.
If you went to Princeton, you could have learned from Peter Albert David Singer, professor of bioethics, that since newborns lack the essential characteristics of personhood, “rationality, autonomy, and self-consciousness” ... “killing a newborn baby is never equivalent to killing a person.” At $51,280.00 a year, you could have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work, owed $205,120 and entered a field where you can expect to earn between $26,994 and $37,286. At $26,994, you’re making $2,249.50 a month before taxes and will owe $1,516.36 a month at 4 percent over 15 years for college.
On the other hand, you could have attended Duke University and been taught by the “Gang of 88,” “professors.” According to Wikipeida, they’re the ones who published a newspaper advertisement two weeks after members of Duke’s lacrosse team were falsely accused of rape containing language implying that the charges were true. Maybe, like Kyle Dowd, Professor Houston Baker would have allegedly called your mom “the mother of a farm animal.” At $42,308 a year, you could have graduated with a degree in women’s studies and owed a total of $169,232. According to a 1995 study by Barbara Luebke and Mary Ellen Reilly, out of 89 women’s studies majors interviewed, all but 18 were earning under $30,000. Eight reported no personal income at all. Many hid the fact they had the degree and insisted on anonymity in the study. At $30,000, you’re making $2,500 a month, but will only owe $1,252.46, a much better deal than Princeton. Unless you’re a guy.
Boundless Webzine’s Christine Stolba quoted one women’s studies graduate: “As a student I did not realize I needed a strategy for being able to support myself economically and I have suffered ... the psychic violence of poverty.”
In other words, don’t listen to all this, “I did everything right” crapolla. No you didn’t, you self-absorbed buffoon. Pay your own bills!
The National Taxpayers Union Foundation calculated that with an estimated $400 billion cost for the forgiveness program, based on the number of people with student loans, divided by the number of American taxpayers (around 158 million people), the average cost for the program would be $2,500 per taxpayer.
But that’s not what will happen. Democrats will print the money so they don’t have to tax their rich 13 percent of the population friends, which will drive inflation, which will cost the other 87 percent of us more to gas up as we drive to our second job, if the roads aren’t blocked by the social justice buffoons whose loans we are paying off.
Everyone say, “Thanks Democrats! Vote Blue!”
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate” and “Separation of Church and State.”]