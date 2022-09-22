On Aug. 24, President Biden and the Democrats announced their student loan forgiveness package for the 13 percent of the U.S. population that holds student debt.

The package caps monthly payments on undergraduate debt to 5 percent of discretionary income, down from the usual 10 percent to 15 percent on existing loans. It forgives up to $10,000 if one didn’t receive a Pell Grant, which is for low-income undergraduate students, and up to $20,000 if one did. The plan also raises the amount of money considered non-discretionary income and thus shielded from being used to calculate student loan payments.

