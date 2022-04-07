Dear Gayle,
I hear so much scary news that I find myself being more nervous than I think I used to be. Even if you don’t go out of your way to watch TV news you end up hearing ads for it trying to get people to watch it, so I hear the basics then. I deliberately listen to radio stations that play only music so I don’t have to hear news there. I feel like I can do nothing about any of it anyway, so why listen to it and start worrying? Maybe if everyone quit watching those channels they would stop telling us bad news.
— Don’t Want It
Dear Don’t,
Your letter did not ask me a question, but I want to comment on it anyway. I believe that, while there are probably many people who would agree with you, those very people will probably watch the news anyway, or will listen to it. You could not make it go away by ignoring it because only an insignificant number of listeners and viewers would be willing to let it go. Maybe tuning in has less to do with our voyeuristic nature — the one that has most people staring out the side window at the scene of an accident — and more to do with innate survival instincts; by knowing what is going on, we believe that we will have a better handle on how to prepare for any impact it may have on us. Or maybe it is parts of both. Whatever keeps the news on the air, it is here to stay.
If you are sensitive to it, you are not alone. Many people go out of their way to avoid news programs that will upset them such that they will lose concentration during the day, and even lose sleep at night. To be fair, the media news shows are not the only source of such dysfunctional-level concerns, but they do play a role in anxiousness for many. While it is easy to say, “stop worrying,” doing so is not that easy. If it were, there would be no need for anxiety meds.
Instead of using effort to convince others to try doing without news, you might want to concentrate more on ways that you yourself can avoid contact with it. This could mean taking yourself from the room as commercials play until you can tell that your show has come back on. Even easier is hitting the mute button through commercials while you stay in front of the tube. That way, if a commercial appeared interesting, you could restore the sound. Even if you saw a newscaster, you could not hear what she or he was saying. If there are other TV viewers in the room with you, it could affect what method you choose. Avoiding headlines in the grocery store checkout line is harder. While the news in those in-your-face publications is often not frightening, it can be at times. You will need to concentrate on your cartload of items about to be checked out, or some other point of focus to distract yourself from the blaring headlines on those magazines. I believe that, were there ever to be a piece of news so great that it really would have an effect on you, someone will be telling you all about it.
Dear Gayle,
I have invited a couple we know to dinner several times, but each time they eat with us, they say things that sound to me like criticisms of my cooking. The man might say how his mother used to make that same dish and how much he misses it which tells me that I’m not as good a cook as his mother. The wife might ask about a spice I used, and when I tell her, she doesn’t say anything, or changes the subject which makes me think she’d rather that spice not be in there. My husband thinks I’m being too sensitive and that they are nice people so we should keep feeling free to ask them over. I’m getting to the point that I dread feeding them. Does my husband sound right, or do I have a point?
— The Cook
Dear Cook,
I am reminded first of that story the drill sergeant used to say to his recruits when they would complain about the Army food that, if he could get a recruit’s mother to come to the camp and cook, there would still be only one person eating in that mess hall who would truly love the meal. It may be that your created meal is fine, but also triggers a wonderful old memory for the man. It may be that the wife is trying to decide if she wants to try using that spice herself in some dishes. What these people leave unsaid seems to be how they feel about that particular meal in front of them. Asking them would get you an answer, but you might not trust it to be entirely sincere as it was somewhat forced. The one compliment you can hang onto is that these people keep accepting dinner invitations to your home. You have time now to think of some ways you could react to future statements made concerning your meals shared with them, such as to ask the wife more about her own cooking experiences and preferences. You might find ideas from her worth exploring. You could ask the man what other foods remind him of his mother, and what other non-edibles trigger good memories of her for him. By addressing their various statements in such ways, you will take your focus away from the sensation of being in a cooking contest, and more on building the relationship.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]