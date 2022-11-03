“It’s time,” Genny announced. “We need to get the garden ... Oh, Denny, please bring the ... We’re going to need it to ...”
When Genny was in a hurry, her mind flitted from one thought to another so fast she often left statements hanging unfinished as she jumped to the next one that popped up. Fortunately, her children were so familiar with the trait that they usually were able to mentally complete the thought and get the work done.
It was time to clean up the garden before the predicted cold front brought rain and temperatures that would ruin the tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables left there. It was a chilly evening but stayed dry enough to get everything done before dark.
Later, when Genny heard the rain, she looked out the window and exclaimed, “Oh, it’s so nice to know that ... Mr. Smoot has only one headlight.”
“I don’t think Mr. Smoot would like it if he heard that,” her daughter giggled. “He’s probably not happy about a missing headlight.”
“You know what I meant,” Genny retorted. “I’m glad we got everything done before the rain started. There probably won’t be anything but mud out there now till spring. But I am sorry that when Mr. Smoot pulled into his driveway just now, only one headlight was burning.”
November has sneaked up on us, and freezing temperatures can be expected. They may not be in the forecast for a few days, but they are definitely coming. The leaves were beautiful, but now we need to do something about them. Some people just chop them up, and some rake them. If there’s no ordinance against burning, there are people who believe that is the best thing to do, but most gardening writers urge that leaves be composted and used to add nutrients to the soil.
It’s time to drain the garden hose, clean the birdbath, roll up the patio rug, stack the outdoor furniture and store it all for the winter. Maybe there is a grill that needs to be covered and moved to its winter position. Some window screens could be removed and stored.
Although it seems like most of our chores involve getting ready for the winter weather, this is also the time to prepare for spring. Spring-blooming bulbs like daffodils and tulips can be planted now, and certain lawn treatments may make our lawns healthier next spring and summer. Not everyone has the same chores to do, but as the seasons change, we must also make changes.
Paul pointed out that the regular fruitful seasons were a witness to God’s care for us. (See Acts 14:17.) These seasons are predictable. They cycle through every year in much the same way. We know when they will begin and end. We know when to make the preparations.
On the other hand, Paul wrote, “But concerning the times and the seasons, brethren, you have no need that I should write to you. For you yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so comes as a thief in the night,” (1 Thessalonians 5:1-2 NKJV). Peter also agreed with that. (See 2 Peter 3:10.) Jesus, Himself has made it clear that no amount of counting days, reading prophecy, or looking for signs will tell us the date of His second coming. He said, “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father,” (Mark 13:32 NKJV). (See also Matthew 24:36.)
We do not know when Christ will come back again, but we need to be ready. This is much more important than any of our regular seasonal chores, and there is only one way to accomplish it—we must live ready. That shouldn’t be a difficult task: Accept Christ as Lord and Savior; stay close to Him by reading His Word and praying; gather together with other believers; and strive to become more like Jesus day after day. A life like that is not only better in this world than any other choice, but it is also the path to eternal life.
This year, as we do our fall chores, may we laugh with the joy of the Lord, and praise Him for the beauty He has given us to enjoy. May we always be ready for that moment when He comes again with more beauty and blessings than we can even imagine.
•
Fall Cleanup
Whirling! Twirling!
Colors dancing!
Joy and laughter!
Children playing!
Pile the leaves so soft for jumping.
Sift and stir and scatter wildly!
Rustle feet or burrow under.
Finally rake and pile and gather.
Clean the lawn before the winter.
•
Seasons of Praise
Summer plods with heavy footsteps,
Slow, exhausted by the heat.
Still, the busy bees buzz praise-songs
That my afternoons repeat.
Autumn dances through the meadow
Wearing colors bright and fair.
Dry leaves whisper courtly praise-songs
As they flutter through the air.
Winter skates in muffled silence
For a moment, for a time,
Till the crackling ice chimes praise-songs,
And my heart sings with the chimes.
Spring hops in with bird-trilled praise-songs,
And sweet perfume on the breeze.
Tiny buds begin to open
Painting pastels on the trees.
Every season, every moment,
There’s a song of praise to sing.
Nature buzzes, trills, and whispers
Till our hearts with echoes ring.
•
Bible Verses
Acts 14:17 (NKJV) — Nevertheless, He did not leave Himself without witness, in that He did good, gave us rain from heaven and fruitful seasons, filling our hearts with food and gladness.
2 Peter 3:10 (NKJV) — But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up.
Matthew 24:36 (NKJV) — But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but My Father only.