The holidays are just around the corner, but don’t worry, the Redbank Valley Public Library will host your one-stop shopping event — Shop, Look & Listen — this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vendors this year include Stampin Up, Hand-made Jewelry, Mary Kay, painted items, kettle corn, baked goods, wooden craft items, K&S Creations, Thirty-One Gifts, Origami Owl, Paparazzi Jewelry, Avon, Scentsy, wreaths and crafts of all kinds.
In addition to the beautiful items brought by the vendors, there will also be Chinese Auction baskets and a 50/50 drawing, as well as lunch available for purchase. Try your luck at winning!
The best part about this event is that it benefits the Redbank Valley Public Library. Hope to see you there!
The library’s Book Club meets tonight (Thursday) at Zack’s Farm to Table restaurant at 6 p.m. to discuss “The Doctors Blackwell” by Janice P. Nimura.
If you have read it, or even if you haven’t but would like to join the book club, feel free to join us. We will also be choosing the books for next year, so if you have any suggestions, let us know.
Ceramics classes for this month are on Nov. 14 and 29. If you would like to attend, you must be signed up. Our space is limited.
If you would like a wreath for Christmas, we also are having our annual wreath sale.
To place your order, simply call the library at (814) 275-2870 and let us know how many you would like.
Our wreaths are a mixed noble fir and come with a free bow provided by the library. Wreaths are 24 inches wide and cost $28.
Please place your order by Nov. 18. Wreaths will be delivered on Monday, Nov. 28.