During the so-called Great Purge Period from 1937-1938, Soviet Communist Joseph Stalin staged a series of “show trials” — highly choreographed, one-sided criminal trials designed to destroy his enemies.
The defendants were original members of the Communist revolution, men who had the ability to organize opposition to him if given the chance. According to History on the Net, “He did so at a time of growing discontent in the 1930s for his mismanagement of the Soviet economy, leading to mass famines during periods of rapid and poorly executed industrialization and farm collectivization.”
Even Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev admitted the trials were staged during a speech to the Twentieth Congress of the Soviet Communist Party.
Guess who didn’t? The New York Times and, again according to History on the Net, “In 1938, some 150 Americans prominent in the entertainment industry signed a statement in support of the verdicts reached in ‘the recent Moscow trials.’ According to the expert opinion of these Broadway stars and assorted glitterati, the trials had ‘by sheer weight of evidence established a clear presumption of the guilt of the defendants.’”
On July 1, 2021 the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol was formed. The resolution, forced through on a Democratic Party-line vote (two Republicans voted in favor) empowered Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi to appoint eight members to the committee, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to appoint five. Pelosi vetoed McCarthy’s picks so no Republican was appointed. Pelosi appointed Republicans Liz Cheney — who hates President Trump because he keeps calling her father a war criminal — and Adam Kinzinger, who hates Trump as well. After months of secret proceedings, Democrats and the two Republicans who hate him staged a series of June “show trials,” highly choreographed (they hired former ABC News President James Goldston to “produce” the hearings so they were “TV friendly”), one-sided hearings, designed to destroy Donald Trump and his supporters.
According to Rimersburg Rules, “Democrats did so at a time of growing discontent in the 2020s for their mismanagement of the American economy leading to mass inflation, no energy and an invasion of our southern border.”
Were Antifa provocateurs in the Jan. 6 crowd? Did police open certain doors and waive protesters in? Why was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed white woman, fatally shot dead by USCP Lt. Michael Byrd, who is black? Joe Biden’s Department of Justice wrote “after a thorough review of the facts and circumstances in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lieutenant Byrd violated [Babbitts’] civil rights by willfully using more force than was reasonably necessary, or was not acting in self-defense or the defense of others.”
A real investigation of Jan. 6 will not be undertaken by the Democrats because it doesn’t serve their purposes, so Rules demands the Committee release the video from the Capitol.
This is from American Greatness: “According to an affidavit filed in March by Thomas DiBiase, the Capitol Police department’s general counsel, the building is monitored 24/7 by an ‘extensive system of cameras’ positioned both inside and outside the building as well as near other congressional offices on the grounds. The system captured more than 14,000 hours of footage between noon and 8 p.m. on Jan. 6; the archive was made available to two Democratic-controlled congressional committees, the FBI and the D.C. Metropolitan Police department.”
Were the cops provoking and mistreating people? Did they open certain select doors and invite the rioters into the Capitol? What about Ms. Babbitt? Rules doesn’t know, but the refusal of the Democrats to release the video is suspicious.
Republicans should have one refrain: “Stop the cover up! Release the video!” They may not like what they see or they may be vindicated, but either way citizens will know what really happened. The Democrats sure aren’t going to tell us.
