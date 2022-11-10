A person often becomes a bit more laid-back and philosophical as the years go by. That’s a good thing most days.
I hurt my knee by turning over in bed one night three weeks ago. Before that, a 35-year-old rib injury started to thump. The week before that, one hip complained for a few days.
Don’t laugh. An old Penn State buddy mentioned hurting his shoulder this way. He ended up going through rotator-cuff surgery.
It’s all my fault. I made the mistake of telling my doctor that nothing hurt when I had my annual check-up back in late September. You know, there is always a health gremlin eavesdropping on these conversations.
And just as they appeared mysteriously overnight, most of the aches and pains went away. Maybe it was the weather. Maybe it was approaching old age, as some hometown wags said.
I don’t know. I regard these random aches and pains with the same bemusement that I reserve for UFOs. They are here, there and everywhere before disappearing into the night. Still, they are worthy of contemplation.
Then again, the new puppy might have something to do with the knee. Motorists rounding the “turn” in South Bethlehem are often treated to free entertainment in the afternoon. Who knew that a small black dog could send an oversize human flailing and gyrating down the hill next door?
This sort of activity is called a black swan event in other circles, but if you don’t have one of those, a dog will do.
Other than the expected miseries of aging, there are some small things that make me smile throughout the day.
Some weeks ago, I went on a rant about a tasteless billboard beside Route 28/66 North as you approach the South Bethlehem borough limits. But a few days later, another sign in another place erased my outrage.
On an uphill grade of Route 28 near the village of Baxter, somebody placed a simple but effective sign bearing three words: Love One Another.
That was the best part. The next-best part was that it closely resembled your basic generic political sign. It was pure genius, and if you know who placed it, tell them that the Native appreciated it greatly.
And just the other day, I waited and waited at a stop sign at the intersection of a side street and Route 28/66. Even high gas and diesel prices aren’t keeping people off the roads. There was a long line of vehicles without end.
But one motorist actually stopped on the highway and flagged me through the intersection. He didn’t have to do that because he had the right-of-way.
I hope that L-V readers saw the article about the Redbank Valley food pantry last week. The volunteers restocking the shelves, temporarily anyway, didn’t have to do that but they did.
This aging newsie with a bum knee and a ubiquitous camera had a hard time staying out of the way. I mean, colliding with a person bearing a stack of boxes or being run over by a pallet jack is not a good way to start the day.
It made me rethink my plan to show up in person to help out. But I can certainly donate some money. That is more helpful than my getting in their way.
I can’t pass up the opportunity to mention the Redbank Valley Historical Society, either. You know, they’re saving a landmark from neglect, deterioration and eventual demolition. And the clock is chiming for us again.
A lot of familiar sounds disappeared during the 38 years I was gone from the valley. There aren’t any train whistles, no assorted clatter coming from the Andrews lumber yard or the cooing of pigeons roosting in the old wooden building near the municipal parking lot.
Having the bank clock strike the hour, half hour and quarter hour gives a sense of order and well-being, at least to me. We need things like this during a very peculiar time.
Businesses sometimes have to take a mini-vacation these days, either because of staffing shortages or worker burn-out, maybe even a supply-chain blip or a necessary moving of shelves. So, going shopping is sometimes like setting out on a safari in a foreign land.
But there are still signposts out on the streets and highways that help you get your bearings again, such as the bank clock, the food pantry folks and all that they do, a kind sign posted by an unknown bloody do-gooder (apologies to Mike Rowe) and a random act of kindness that allowed somebody to ease into traffic.
I need to talk to my brother’s dog about this. I hope she catches my drift.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]