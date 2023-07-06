Today (Thursday, June 29) is the second Code Red day in a row, a little gift that the Canadian wildfires keep on giving this year. Last year, it was British Columbia and parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. This year it’s Ontario, a bit too close.
I hope that everyone is staying inside and out of the soupy air. Combined with early-morning valley fog, the early hours around here last Thursday were unearthly.
Seriously, take the advisories to heart. We are probably going to have to deal with this through the summer and early fall. Fire officials up north really don’t think that they can put out the biggest blazes in Canadian history.
I heard the story from early in my parents’ marriage when they went fishing with my aunt and uncle up that way. Wouldn’t you know it? They ended up winding down a lot of back roads so that Dad and Uncle Wade wouldn’t be drafted into a fire crew.
If you’ve never experienced a Code Red, you re not in for a treat. The Washington, D.C. area has them on a regular basis, and I thought that I’d tough out one of them 15 years ago. The result was most of a weekend spent in a horizontal position.
If you have to be outdoors tending to McStuff, those leftover face masks might find another use. An N95 will do the trick nicely because they were designed for these conditions. Filtering out the Cootie was just a nice addition.
We have more than our share of wildfires in the area this year. Fortunately, all the trees are leafed out and the fields are looking reasonably lush. We still haven’t gotten nearly enough rain, but Ma Nature is working on it.
Back in the ‘20s and ‘30s, forest fires were something of a problem in Pennsylvania. Decades earlier, the lumberjacks took down the biggest trees, leaving behind piles of discarded saplings and dead branches that made excellent tinder.
It was the age of the steam engine, so any train or steam-power sawmill was likely to throw off some sparks or hot embers. And then there is always lightning ready to do its work.
The good news is, the Civilian Conservation Corps was set to working planting thousands of seedlings, not only on deforested hillsides but also on farmed-out acreage that had been abandoned. Since the ‘50s, there really haven’t been that many forest fires in the commonwealth.
The last ones I remember were back in the ‘90s, and those were out in the central part of the state in the mountains near Altoona and west of Lock Haven. The aftermath made for some spooky driving for a few years.
Prior to the early 20th century, most of the state turned into a giant campfire sometime around 1644. No, I wasn’t around to see that one. Thanks for asking, though.
The proof of it seems to be in the small pockets of really ancient trees that you can sometimes find here and there. I suspect that Cook Forest and the Allegheny National Forest represent some of the escapees. So does a large area of virgin hemlocks in Alan Seger Natural Area, part of Rothrock State Forest east of State College.
It is unlikely that we will have to deal with large-scale forest fires anytime soon, but even a smallish one can ruin your day. Only a few weeks ago, there was a stubborn and tricky brushfire that kept most of Clarion County’s fire departments hopping for an afternoon.
It is a good idea to keep a pail of water nearby if you have to do any outdoor burning, but a hose would be better. Calm weather days are better than windy ones. Wear sturdy shoes in case you have to stomp out a hot spot.
Otherwise, pray for rain and stay inside with the air conditioning on if you can. An air filter is not a bad idea. If you can’t find one at the store, there are online plans for making your own out of air filters and a small box fan.
This is not the most scintillating topic for a column but, ya know, there are weeks when the computer screen just stares at me and does not offer any inspiration. If I can’t be entertaining, then I can be useful at least.
Until next week.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]