We finally received our first real taste of winter weather this past weekend. Well, that was refreshing in some parts of our local universe. It’s only two months until spring for the rest of us.
An eyeball measurement from the comfort of my living room window says that we got a good ten inches. If that’s not enough for all you snow enthusiasts, we may receive another couple of inches later today, which is Monday, January 17.
That’s a lot of snow these days. While we remember events such as Snowmageddon back in 2010 and the amazing winters of ‘92 and ‘93, most of the time our snowfalls are a foot or less.
I don’t know. I just kind of laughed at the weather drama in the media for the most part. On the other hand, we dodged another bullet and didn’t get a lot of ice accumulation on the power lines.
Power outages at any time are no laughing matter. I have a friend in the Shenandoah Valley who had no grid power for five and a half days last week after a big storm went through his area. I can’t imagine doing that with four young children under the age of eight.
Then again, our area had its own taste of an ice storm-induced power outage back in the fall of 2018. While it was the western portion of Clarion County and parts of Butler and southern Armstrong counties that got whacked that time, we all have family and friends who were affected by it.
These events are worthy of much hyperventilating on television and on social media. Back in the ‘60s, we got storms like this, and worse, but people shrugged things off.
Yes, I know. I sound like a curmudgeon, but so do most of the people in my age group.
“Back in my day, we waded through hip-deep snow to the bus stop, uphill both days. With holes in our boots. When school was only canceled because the buses wouldn’t start.”
The first part of that imaginary quote is hyperbole but the last sentence is not. One morning in the early ‘60s, the thermometer read minus-23 Fahrenheit and the diesel-fueled buses refused to rise and shine.
School was canceled. After it warmed up to zero, we went out to play in the snow for a while.
I still like a bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich when it’s nasty outside. I will never turn up my nose at a can of Campbell’s, but I like making a homemade version even better. The same goes for homemade hot cocoa instead of the instant variety.
I don’t know what it is about DIY solutions to everyday chores and problems, but they are extremely satisfying. This is the time of year when I tuck into little fiddly projects that would drive me crazy in the warmer months.
On the other hand, I’m probably tapping into the ways of the old-timers. Back when people were snowed in on their farms for weeks, they stuck close to their houses and barns once the outdoor chores were done. When there was no plowing to be done and the livestock was tended to, mending harnesses, chopping wood and braiding rags for rugs were still useful projects.
I think that processing firewood took up an appalling amount of time and effort. Friends who heat and cook with wood are always wondering if three cords is enough when they aren’t drawing up plans for a bigger woodshed. They have chainsaws and log splitters, while our great-grandparents relied on handsaws and axes.
It doesn’t do to over-romanticize the good old days. While the old-timers worked hard physically all the time and never knew what a gym membership was, an axe could make an ugly gash. In a time before antibiotics, a cut might mean a lingering and painful demise.
All the same, it’s fun to recreate an old-fashion snow day when you have the chance. I think I’ll put on a pot of beans for soup later today, maybe with some homemade bread on the side.
You can stay in touch with your roots without going out to chop wood. Turning off the television and switching on the radio is a nice touch, too.
That will have to wait at the Native’s house, though. I need to bundle up and shovel a bit of snow. It’s that time of year.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]