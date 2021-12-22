Last year I watched a very interesting British documentary, “The Twelve Days of Tudor Christmas” hosted by Lucy Worsley. I never knew what the twelve days of Christmas were all about. So, to understand it, we must first go back to when Christmas celebrations first began.
As far as we know, the Roman Catholic Church began to officially celebrate the “Feast of the Nativity” on December 25, in the year 336 A.D. Even though there is much controversy about the exact date of Christ’s birth, it is said that the early church made their holidays coincide with pagan holidays in order to attract converts.
In the fourth century, Advent was a time of fasting and penitence such as Lent and the original twelve days of Christmas were somber. Each was a “memorial day” for a different martyred saint.
The church fathers were originally concerned about combining pagan celebrations with Christian ones and hoped the pagan celebrations would disappear. The Puritans did make an effort to stamp out all pagan holiday traditions associated with Christmas in America, but the loved traditions of fun and merriment during the holiday season eventually made a comeback in the 1800s and have continued to this day.
Celebrating the twelve days of Christmas was first introduced by the English King Alfred in the 800s. It is possible that one of the reasons the twelve days of Christmas began was to relieve tensions after the strict days of fasting and repentance during Advent.
Advent marks the 24 days leading up to Christmas. Christmas Day is considered the first day of Christmas and January 5 is the twelfth day of Christmas, which is Epiphany Eve. Epiphany is the day the arrival of the three kings or wise men is celebrated.
Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day on January 7, and Epiphany on January 19. These differences in celebration dates go back to different types of calendars. The Julian calendar, created by Julius Caesar, is the one where Christmas falls on December 25 and the later Gregorian calendar, by Pope Gregory XIII, moves the date up to January 7.
Each of the twelve days of Christmas celebrated a martyred saint with a feast day. The saints days are listed as follows:
- Day One (Dec. 25) – Celebrates The Birth of Jesus.
- Day Two (Dec. 26) – Celebrates St. Stephen’s Day (First Christian martyr).
- Day Three (Dec. 27) – Celebrates St. John the Apostle.
- Day Four (Dec. 28) – Celebrates the Feast of Holy Innocents (Babies King Herod had killed)
- Day Five (Dec. 29) – Celebrates St. Thomas Becket
- Day Six (Dec. 30) – Celebrates St. Egwin of Worcester.
- Day Seven (Dec. 31) – Celebrates New Year’s Eve and also Pope Sylvester I.
- Day Eight (Jan. 1) – Celebrates New Year’s Day and Mary, the Mother of Jesus.
- Day Nine (Jan. 2) – Celebrates St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Nazianzen.
- Day Ten (Jan. 3) – Celebrates the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus
- Day Eleven (Jan. 4) – Celebrates St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, first American saint.
- Day Twelve (Jan 5) – Celebrates St. John Neumann, first American Bishop.
The lists of the Twelve Days of Christmas I could find online have obviously been modernized from what would have been celebrated in medieval times. The American saints had not lived yet.
The Twelfth Night was the last day of Christmas and also accompanied the biggest celebrations. There was the tradition of a Twelfth Night cake, going wassailing (Christmas caroling), dressing up in costumes, having parties, playing games and putting on plays. William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night” was likely written and performed on this joyous occasion.
I cannot complete this column without a mention of the origins of the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” which you are all so familiar with. We enjoy the popular song, but have no idea what it means or where the origins come from. Some say it represented a Christian code for the persecuted Catholic Church to teach their doctrine, while others say it was simply a game for children.
It is believed to have originated in Northern England as a children’s memory game to be played on “Twelfth Night,” the last night of the Christmas celebrations and Epiphany Eve. The first printed copy was in a children’s book from 1780 called “Mirth Without Mischief.”
The lyrics have been published many times over the years with some slight alterations in the verses or numbering, but they have mostly stayed very close to the original. Even through the verses have been around since 1780 or even longer, music was not added until 1909, when English composer Frederic Austin adapted an old folk tune to fit the words.
I have never met anybody who celebrates all Twelve Days of Christmas, either as solemn “feast” days or as extra fun days. The idea of celebrating the twelve days of Christmas is completely new to me. From doing a little research, I gather that those who do celebrate go about it in a similar way as Advent only with 12 days instead of 24. Spreading out gift opening, having special foods on certain days, playing games, lighting candles, etc. can all be a part of celebrating the twelve days of Christmas.
I have learned a lot about the historic twelve days of Christmas, and being one who loves organizing parties and buying gifts, I am intrigued with the idea of expanding the winter holiday celebrations in an organized way. Definitely food for thought. Perhaps in the future, I will arrange my family holiday celebrations to include Advent and all Twelve Days of Christmas.