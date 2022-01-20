Well, here we are with another new year. Let’s hope that it is better than the last two. This is, of course, the time when people make resolutions, many of which fall by the wayside. Let’s take a look at some possibilities along that line.
One of the best resolutions anyone can make is, in my opinion, to mind their own business, rather than sticking their nose where it doesn’t belong. Failure to do this results in all kinds of trouble. Although the COVID has made it worse, it is a problem that has always been around. It has resulted in wrecked friendships, paranoia and bitterness. As for COVID, it’s none of my business if you choose to wear a mask. By the same token, it’s none of your business if I choose not to wear one. The same applies to the COVID vaccine. I chose to get the vaccine, as I don’t know if I could survive another bout with the virus. It was, however, my personal choice. I can’t understand getting angry with someone else if they don’t get the jab. It’s their business!
Along the same lines, we have vegans. Don’t get me wrong, I have no quarrel with them per se. Once again, the vegan lifestyle is their choice. I would never try to entice a vegan to eat meat. However, when they start describing those of us who are omnivores as savage, sadistic and cruel, I get annoyed. They should mind their own business.
Republicans should resolve to start acting like Republicans, instead of wimpy RINOs. They were elected by people who hold what could be called traditional Republican values. Even when they had both houses of Congress and the White House, they kowtowed to the Democrats. If you are a true conservative, who do you vote for?
Those who have student loans should resolve to pay them back, rather than expecting the rest of us to do so. The idea of the loan program is to let students go to school, then pay the loan back with the job they get upon graduation. Makes sense. If, however, they get a degree in some ridiculous major, they can’t use it to get the job necessary to pay back the loan. How many help-wanted ads have you seen for someone with a degree in Gender Studies, Peace Studies or Feminist Theory? The list is much longer, but you get the point. Shame on colleges for taking someone’s money for a useless degree.
Teachers’ unions should resolve to wake up. They are constantly pushing for remote learning, as opposed to in-person instruction. Surely they realize that this will lead to advances in remote learning. A possible outcome is that one teacher could remotely teach hundreds of students, thereby decimating teaching jobs. They should also get off the Socialist bandwagon.
I may get some flak for this one, but I think that parents should resolve to make their children behave properly in public places. I’m sure most of us have sat down in a restaurant for a relaxing meal, only to have a kid or kids running around, screaming their heads off or kicking the back of your booth. It might be even worse in church. The really outrageous part is that many parents find this behavior cute. Gimme a break!
I know this will probably never happen, but government, at the federal, state, county and local levels, should resolve to set sensible priorities when it comes to spending. After all, the taxpayer’s pocket is not a bottomless well. A classic example is spending millions on recreation projects, while ignoring such things as homeless veterans, dilapidated roads, flood control and other essentials.
And finally, we should all resolve to try to shop locally. Many small business were hit very hard by the pandemic. There are many stores and restaurants in my community, or very close by. These are the businesses that help out with events, sports teams, etc. They need our support. Why drive for miles to save a few cents?
Well, I hope you find these resolutions worthwhile.