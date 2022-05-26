Recently, Congressional hearings on military affairs feature often frightening and sometimes surreal testimony from military leaders. The Chief of Naval Operations recommends communist inspired Critical Race Theory readings for his sailors. The Secretary of Defense announces a purge of “extremists” in the military which appears to only target conservatives, like Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reveals his profound ignorance of the Constitution he’s sworn to defend, repeating the communist claim our Constitution only considers blacks three-fifths human. He wants to “understand white rage,” but evidently not the internal security status of Afghanistan.
Now we’ve learned from Joe Biden’s Army Secretary, Christine Wormuth, that the Army no longer tests to make sure soldiers are physically capable of doing their job, especially in the combat arms — infantry, armor, artillery — the guys who actually do the fighting. It took 10 years to design the Army Combat Fitness Test or ACFT to ensure a soldier has the strength to do his job. Since women can do anything men can do, including combat arms, the tests and their results were gender neutral. The ACFT was scheduled for full implementation in October 2021, but a funny thing happened on the way to the PT test.
Most women couldn’t pass the trial tests for combat arms positions.
Naturally, the Democratic Congress came to the rescue and passed a law delaying use of the ACFT and requiring an independent assessment of it. Then Rand Corporation, which conducted the assessment, found males and females score differently on fitness tests. So we have fewer woman in combat arms, right?
Wrong. Biden’s Secretary of the Army ordered an end to continuously assessing soldiers to ensure they meet the standards for their field. Therefore you’ll have infantry soldiers who can’t carry their gear and artillery soldiers who can’t lift the shells to put them in cannons.
A stupefied Senator Tom Cotton, a former infantryman, asked Secretary Wormuth why.
“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t unfairly have standards for a particular subgroup that people, you know, couldn’t perform. We didn’t want to disadvantage any subgroups,” Wormuth said.
That’s right, the Biden Administration didn’t want to “disadvantage any subgroups” like, say, the Russian Army or the Chinese Communist Army or the Mexican drug cartels — and yes, it is going to come to that — by “unfairly” having an Army that could actually kick their butt.
Senator Cotton rightly told her she was going to “get soldiers killed.”
For those of you who haven’t served, Rimersburg Rules will explain why. Since the standards are not enforced, we will end up with female artillery soldiers who can’t lift a heavy cannon shell by herself. A small isolated infantry outpost will be attacked by a much larger enemy force and desperately call for artillery support. While the enemy closes in on the base, the cannon shells landing among the enemy and killing them start off coming slow as the women struggle to get the shells to and into the cannon. The rate of the shells landing among the enemy gets slower and slower as the women tire, killing less of the enemy who now engage the infantry in close quarters combat. The Americans beat them back, but the few artillery shells haven’t killed enough of the enemy; they regroup, over-run and kill the outnumbered Americans.
In the infantry, women won’t be able to carry all their gear and keep up. The men will divide part of it amongst themselves. Their packs will be heavier and they’ll be slower. They will engage the enemy and be required to run across an open field with little but periodic places to hide. Because their packs are heavier than they should be and they run slower than they would have, the enemy has more time to aim. With more time to aim, more Americans die.
Some sub-groups are more important than others.
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]