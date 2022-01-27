Well, there’s one month of winter almost behind us. We received our obligatory one foot of snow, some Alberta Clippers to keep things interesting and a morning or two of sub-zero temperatures.
That’s all very normal. You have to laugh at the television weathercasters sometimes. You’d think that we’d never seen snow or been cold before.
I wish that everybody would pay a little more attention to what is happening in eastern Europe these days. That situation in Ukraine is not a bit funny, and Poland and the Baltic countries should be getting nervous if they aren’t already.
And we were all hoping that 2022 would be a little closer to normal than the past two years have been. I guess it depends on how you define “normal.”
In normal times, January was a great time to go to the malls on the weekends if you had a pocketful of Christmas cash that needed spending. It was absolutely the best time of the year to freshen up your wardrobe. Meanwhile, store managers were hoping to get rid of merchandise before the annual inventory began.
Something that still boggles my mind when I see it is the process of counting certain items and then packing them away again until next year. Unless it is a very rare and beautiful item, holding on to merchandise from year to year is not good business practice. It inflates something called the cost of goods available for sale and will drag down your profitability.
You didn’t know you were taking an accounting class. There will be a pop quiz next week.
And so it was at GC Murphy’s in town. We afterschool employees assumed most of the sales duties for a week or so while the adult workers took inventory after packing away something mysteriously deemed priceless and valuable.
It’s been 50 years or so, and the finer details escape my memory these days. There have been a lot of happenings involving lots of people in several locations in my lifetime, so remembering the exact date of something that took place in 1972 is not that important to me.
Suffice it to say that employees in the 1970s knew the meaning of “paperwork.”
It seems to me that every row of merchandise hanging on a peg or stacked on a counter had its own separate piece of paper containing a short description of what it was and how many there were. These slips of paper were later tallied by a worker, and these were then tallied further on a mechanical adding machine, the kind where the tallier had to reach forward, grab a handle and pull it forward, causing some internal counters to clack and ring.
I remember being assigned to tallying duty one Saturday morning. Why, I don’t know exactly. I was off to college in a few months, so I think I was expected to come back during semester breaks and help with inventory.
Ya know, there aren’t many college kids who have that kind of built-in job security anymore.
Year by year, there were changes and erstwhile improvements in the merchandise-counting process. There were more printed boxes on the inventory forms and more varieties of forms, too. The mechanical adding machine was replaced by a spiffy electric model, something of a granddaddy to the pocket calculator.
At about the same time, the mechanical cash registers located on nearly every sales counter were disappearing. Electric registers appeared at the newly redesigned checkouts at the front of the store, with an additional register installed at the nearby candy counter.
All those lovely old wooden counters were ripped out in the early days of 1972, replaced by the metal monstrosities we have become used to in the past 50 years. On the other hand, the modern ones are much easier to clean and maintain.
There’s a reason why so many familiar things became fond memories. In many ways, there’s a better and easier method of doing a lot of stuff.
Still, most of us gained old-time skills that are still useful at odd times. I can still cut a key, a window blind or a pane of glass with some precision. Granted, these are not everyday life skills anymore, but they can be amazingly useful sometimes.
That said, I haven’t done the aforementioned things in 20 years or so, but you never know. Window blinds might make a comeback and only us old-timers will know how to cut one to fit.
This all lies in the same realm as cursive writing. I keep a pen-and-paper journal and I sometimes wonder if there will be anybody left to read it in a hundred years.
I still keep an old-time fountain pen on hand, along with a bottle of ink, just in case there’s a sudden shortage of ballpoint pens. Don’t laugh. We still have 11 months of 2022 to go.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]