Sandwiches have been very popular for the last few centuries, and their popularity only continues to grow. They are very good at providing a quick, filling meal “to go” packed with vegetables and protein. They are like a super energy food that is versatile for snacks or meals with an endless possibility of combinations.
There have likely been many culinary structures that could be defined as a “sandwich” throughout early history, but one of the first sandwiches on historical record was the “Hillel sandwich.” It was to be eaten as a part of the Jewish Passover meal. Hillel the Elder in 110 B.C. combined unleavened bread (matzah bread), bitter herbs, lamb meat and sweet charoset (nut and fruit paste) to make a symbolic dish for the holiday.
Medieval Europeans made primitive, open-faced sandwiches with their use of stale bread as bowls and plates that were called “trenchers.” The rich often fed the used bread dishes to their dogs or beggars in the street.
The Dutch were the earliest inventors of the “open-faced sandwich.” They liked it so much that it became their “national dish.”
Throughout history the inventor almost always gets the invention named after him. In this case it was “John Montagu the 4th Earl of Sandwich.” Just imagine how different our vocabulary would be today if a Smith or a Jones had popularized meat, cheese and vegetables between two pieces of bread?
The Earl was a distinguished government official who held several high offices. The Sandwich Islands were named after him.
The word “sandwich” first appeared in the diary of Edward Gibbon in 1762. Legend has it that the Earl was having a long night of gambling and he got hungry, but did not want to interrupt the game by leaving his chair, so he ordered the cook to make him something that he could eat with his hands. The result of his order was two slices of bread wrapped around a slab of meat.
The Earl apparently made the sandwich popular within his social circle and that is how it became named after him and entered into the mainstream of culture. Both the rich and poor created their own sandwich variations.
These days, the 4th Earl of Sandwich continues to be honored by the “day of the sandwich” or International Sandwich Day on Nov. 3, which was supposedly his birthday. In addition, August was declared “National Sandwich Month” by the Wheat Flour Institute back in 1952.
Americans were slow to accept the sandwich, but it began to appear in cookbooks by the mid-1800s.
In 1901 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made their American cookbook debut and became a fast favorite among the youth. It is considered an original American recipe.
Ground nuts have been around for centuries, but peanut butter was not manufactured on a large scale until cereal king John Harvey Kellogg created a process and patented it.
Peanut butter was originally a health food and also a meat alternative since it is high in protein.
A great boost was given to the sandwich in the 1920s in the form of pre-packaged sliced bread invented by Gustav Papendick. People no longer had to slice bread every time they wanted to make a sandwich. It was especially helpful for children to be able to make their own sandwiches without the danger of wielding a knife to cut bread.
Sandwich popularity continued to rise in America throughout the Great Depression despite the fact that bread was sometimes unaffordable. Breadless sandwiches saw vegetables and condiments spread on a piece of meat which was then folded to act like the bread.
Grilled or toasted cheese sandwiches are another simple yet popular item on America’s everyday menu.
Thanks to the invention of sliced bread, the U.S. Navy served a lot of toasted cheese sandwiches during World War II. After the war, the toasted cheese sandwich became a school lunch because it was simple, inexpensive and when served with tomato soup, met the government standards for protein and Vitamin C.
Is there a difference between toasted cheese and grilled cheese or are they the same? Well, toast goes back to Medieval times when you would toast a piece of bread on a stick over a fire. The term “grilled” is more modern and was popularized after electric grills became mainstream. So, they are technically the same, just the way of preparing them differs.
Hot sandwiches are a good way to use leftovers. The gravy over the sandwich makes it extra hot and full of nutrition. It is a comfort food. Less expensive meal in restaurants.
One famous sandwich is the Dagwood Sandwich from the comic strip of Dagwood and Blondie. The original comic strip said his sandwich included “tongue, onion, mustard, sardines, beans and horseradish,” but in the ensuing years, the sandwich has continued to grow and include anything you could think of.
You can look up the “Dagwood Sandwich” in the dictionary and find it defined as “a thick sandwich filled with a variety of meats, cheeses, dressings and condiments.”
Over the years, a number of national and international restaurants have been “Dagwood” themed.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a legal definition of what a sandwich is. It can be no more than 50 percent bread, and depending on whether the sandwich is open or closed, the amount of meat used could range from 35 percent to 50 percent.
Tortilla wraps are not considered bread and therefore cannot legally be classified as a “sandwich” in the U.S. Each country has their own definition of what legally constitutes a sandwich.
Pre-packaged sandwiches have become a billion dollar business. There are even sandwich vending machines in some places to help keep up with the demand for convenient meals “to go.”
Our fast-paced world is busier than ever with more and more people relying on the sandwich to keep them fueled for all their activities. Hot or cold, sloppy or dry, the sandwich is always standing by to satisfy.