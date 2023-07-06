I would like to recognize all of the sponsors that made our Purse Bingo Bash possible for the third year. Without the generosity of our community and surrounding communities, this fundraiser would not be the success that it is. Thank you very much for donating.
This year’s sponsors for our Purse Bingo Bash included:
Dutch Pantry of DuBois; Red Lobster of DuBois; Ruby Tuesday of DuBois; Pickle Barrel; Cousin Basils; Gladys Brooks; Keystone Safari; Phyllis Howard; Debbie Troupe; New China King; Burger King of New Bethlehem; Carol Valkosky; The Leader-Vindicator; McDonalds of Brookville; First United National Bank of New Bethlehem; and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Canyon Coffee; Lost in the Wilds Brewery; Clarion County YMCA; Dan Smith Candies; Redbank Valley Public Library, My Garden/Lori’s Landing; Redbank Valley High School; Alice’s Glass Creation; Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh; Waste Management; Charles Musser Greenhouse; Ragan Griffin; The Steelers Pro Shop/Debbi Gabler MGR; Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium; Clarion Oaks Golf Course & Country Club; and Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.
Kemmer’s Greenhouse; Ehrlich Pest Control; Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh; Country Junction Restaurant; Our Twist of Country; Judy Radaker Maines (Scentsy); Seidle’s of Clarion, Sight and Sound Theater of Lancaster; Valley View Greenhouse; The Jewelry Shop; S&T Bank of New Bethlehem; Leonard Bobbert/Wooden Creations; Robinson’s Garden and Farm Market; Alcorn Funeral Home; and MacBeth’s Cabins and Country Store.
John L. Crawford, Inc.; Brick House Bed and Breakfast; Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Club; Dr. Kaminsky (Kaminsky Dental); Smicksburg Country Store; Clarion County Community Bank; Angela Bailey and Julie Polka; Performance Food Service; Hopper Corp. Branding and Technology; Grinder’s Air Conditioning Refrigeration and Heating; F.L. Crooks & Co.; RK Robertson Carwash and Laundry; Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3807 of Clarion; Smicksburg Furniture; Full Throttle X-Tremes; and Bain’s Washing.
Bailey Brothers Photography; Bear Creek Wines; Campbell’s Auto Body; Culligan Water; J.M. Smucker Company; Kayla Pollock; M&S Meats; Miller Welding; Patton and Associates; Putneyville Store; Rosebud Mining; Subway; Tom’s Riverside; Top Tier Federal Credit Union; Dr. Ben Carrico; and Snug Harbour.
Fraternal Order of Eagles of New Bethlehem; Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market; Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant; Judge Jeffrey Miller; Rich and Son’s; Amy Toth; Trinity Hall; Kunselman Sanitation; Distant Village Mart; state Rep. Donna Oberlander; Moose Lodge No. 366 of New Bethlehem; Dr. Chad Bish; Jesse Adam’s Exterior Contractor; Charles P. Leach Agency; Korner Restaurant; Brocious Lumber; Charles Machine Inc.; Shirey Overhead Doors; Creative Custom Cabinetry; and Southside Detailing.
What a wonderful town of giving businesses and individuals; we could not be more grateful. Thank you, again. More to come about the Purse Bingo Bash next time.