“We’re having a Thanksgiving celebration on Saturday,” Jesse announced. “Will all you guys come?”
“What are you talking about?” Irene asked. “This is May. Who celebrates Thanksgiving in May?”
“We do,” Jesse answered, “at least we’re going to. Yesterday, the Bible verse that popped up on my computer was, ‘In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you,’ (1 Thessalonians 5:18 NKJV). The Thanksgiving we celebrated last fall was almost six months ago, so I figured it’s about time to do it again. We can give thanks for God’s help through the winter.”
“Sometimes I wonder,” Kaylee said. “Your verse sounds good, but when it seems like everything is going wrong, how can I give thanks for that?”
“You don’t have to give thanks for the problems,” Lena answered. “The verse says, ‘In everything give thanks,’ not for everything. There’s another verse about thanksgiving I like. It says, “Continue earnestly in prayer, being vigilant in it with thanksgiving,” (Colossians 4:2 NKJV). “I guess the more troubles I have, the more I will be praying and giving thanks along with my prayers—thanking God for the help He gives me.”
“Well, I’m certainly thankful I don’t have to face the problems in my life alone,” Maybelle interjected. “I have a pretty plaque that says, ‘casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you,’ (1 Peter 5:7 NKJV). God does care for us in ways we may not even recognize.”
Spring is a great time to give thanks. Think about the beautiful blue skies we often have in spring, the fluffy white clouds mirrored by the white blossoms on the Juneberry trees, the cheery yellow daffodils and forsythia, the scent of lilacs, the green grass—all those things that make the world around us beautiful at this time of year. We will probably give thanks for things we may not think about in November.
We often give thanks when prayer has been answered, but do we remember to praise God when we have concerns to bring to Him? We ought to give thanks on days that are bright and beautiful and on cloudy, dismal days. We may be especially thankful for God’s presence during a long, dark, lonely night. Giving thanks should be a constant in our lives.
David gave us a good example. When God had delivered him from King Saul and from other enemies who wanted to kill him, David sang to the Lord. A part of his song says, “He delivers me from my enemies. You also lift me up above those who rise against me; You have delivered me from the violent man. Therefore I will give thanks to You, O Lord, among the Gentiles, and sing praises to Your name,” (2 Samuel 22:49-50 NKJV).
When the Ark of the Covenant was brought to Jerusalem, David wrote a psalm and gave it to Asaph and his brethren to sing to the Lord. “Oh, give thanks to the Lord! Call upon His name; Make known His deeds among the peoples! Sing to Him, sing psalms to Him; Talk of all His wondrous works! (1 Chronicles 16:8-9 NKJV).
After David had called for offerings to prepare for the time when Solomon would be building the temple, he gave thanks for the impressive response providing an abundance of materials for the work. He sang, “Yours, O Lord, is the greatness, the power and the glory, the victory and the majesty; For all that is in heaven and in earth is Yours; Yours is the kingdom, O Lord, and You are exalted as head over all. Both riches and honor come from You, and You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might; In Your hand it is to make great and to give strength to all. Now therefore, our God, we thank You and praise Your glorious name,“ (1 Chronicles 29:11-13 NKJV).
When David dedicated his house, he sang a song of thanksgiving: “I will extol You, O Lord, for You have lifted me up, and have not let my foes rejoice over me. O Lord my God, I cried out to You, and You healed me. O Lord, You brought my soul up from the grave; You have kept me alive, that I should not go down to the pit. Sing praise to the Lord, you saints of His, and give thanks at the remembrance of His holy name,” (Psalm 30:1-4 NKJV).
Even when David cried out for help from God, the psalms he wrote often included praise. He wrote, “Save me, O God! For the waters have come up to my neck. I sink in deep mire, where there is no standing; I have come into deep waters, where the floods overflow me,” (Psalm 69:1-2 NKJV). Within that same prayer, David wrote, “I will praise the name of God with a song and will magnify Him with thanksgiving,” (Psalm 69:30 NKJV).
Another of David’s psalms begins, “Deliver me, O Lord, from evil men; Preserve me from violent men, who plan evil things in their hearts; They continually gather together for war,” Psalm 140:1-2 NKJV). But later in his psalm, he says, “I know that the Lord will maintain the cause of the afflicted, and justice for the poor. Surely the righteous shall give thanks to Your name; The upright shall dwell in Your presence,” (Psalm 140:12-13 NKJV).
What are you praying for today? What are you thanking God for? Thanksgiving should be a part of every day and every season of the year.
•
Give Thanks Always
Praise the Lord! Hallelujah! Sing glory!
Praise the Lord! Hallelujah! Amen!
This day is one more gift from God,
So praise Him once again!
Then make a list of all the gifts
His mercy grants to you,
And use each minute as it comes
To praise Him all day through.
But don’t forget thanksgiving
Should go on all the year,
And every day’s Thanksgiving Day
As God’s love holds us near.
So praise the Lord! Hallelujah! Sing Glory!
And praise His Name again!
All we have and are and ever will be
Are precious gifts from Him.