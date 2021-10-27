When you watch a scary movie, how often do you stop to think about the elements of the production that orchestrated your feelings of fear?
I’m not talking about shock stuff. It doesn’t take much talent or skill to splatter fake blood all over the place, but it does take skill and artistry to build suspense and nervous chills using sets, costumes, props, lighting, acting, music and sound effects. The effective filmmaker will use these production tools to successfully manipulate and modulate the emotional reactions of the audience.
The film “The Innocents” (1961) is considered one of the best horror films, and it is completely atmospheric and psychological set in an old gothic mansion.
You even create your own psychological atmosphere where you are while you are watching the movie. It could be late at night and you are alone. You soon begin to jump at every sound, imagining a shadowy figure has breached your house and you did not hear him coming because of the noise from the movie. Any minute someone or something may sneak up on you and grab you by the neck.
“The Haunting,” from 1963 with with Julie Harris, is a very effective ghost story. You never see anything scary, but the effect is created by a series of banging noises getting closer and closer that represents the presence of a menacing spirit. The terrified reactions of the characters in addition to rapidly changing camera angles, plus the old, dark and lonely mansion, synchronize to deliver a maximum unsettling and scary experience.
Let us examine the building blocks of fear.
Setting: Any setting can be used to scary advantage, even daytime, innocent settings. It all depends on how well the elements of suspense are woven together by the storyteller/director. The film noire style was specifically interested in showing that murders can be plotted in places as innocent as a grocery store (Double Indemnity) or at the table next to you in a restaurant.
Acting: One of the main risks an actor runs in a role with an emotional roller coaster is that there is the temptation to get to the heights of emotional terror too fast, have nowhere else to go with your acting and still half of the play to act. Rationing emotions and reactions throughout the performance is part of the skill and artistry required of actors.
Music is used to great advantage in the movies. It really sets the mood and expectations of the audience. If you have a clip of a young woman walking down a country road, you can dictate how the audience will react to it by the background music. If the music is happy, you will think it is a musical and that she is about to break into song, but if the music is dark and eerie, you will think she is about to be threatened by a killer or a monster.
Sound effects can produce laughs or build suspense and are yet another building block in the dramatic performance of sound and motion presented in filmed form.
Lighting and how it is used can make the difference between an amateur filmmaker and a true artist. I have heard that you should be able to pause a film at any point and have a portrait-ready image.
Choices of camera angles and editing techniques can add a lot to the suspense. The film editor can choose to pace the scene quickly or slowly. Sudden closeups or extreme closeups build the tension.
Costumes and makeup are part of the bag of tricks the theater or film director must handle well in order to produce a successful show. These days it has been popular to put classic plays in modern settings or even into other historical eras just to explore the play through that lens. It is an intriguing method or play production, although in the cases of making the play “present day” or a minimalist production, I suspect they are mainly trying to save money.
Props: Part of the fear and suspense comes from turning something seemingly innocent into a deadly menace. Alfred Hitchcock took the usually peaceful and benign birds and turned them into a terrifying force with great effect.
Also, the practice of turning sweet, innocent dolls in a child’s nursery into a threatening presence is another such example of switching the audience expectations and therefore causing them to fear something they normally wouldn’t.
How the costumes, props and makeup are designed depends a great deal on the directors interpretation of the text and the characters. The temptation to make the show too grandiose must be resisted. Often, less is more. Getting to the heart of the characters and the story is what makes a classic performance.
Theater: How staging scares on stage differs from staging scares in the movies. The movies have more artistic tools to work with in a controlled environment than the theater director. However, the theater director can take advantage of the live audience to give them a more personalized “scary” experience.
Things like planting actors among the audience and using all your space on a thrust stage, theater in the round or environmental theater makes the audience feel like they are a part of the event.
Another classic movie I would like to recommend for Halloween viewing is the 1946 film “The Spiral Staircase.” All the elements of mystery, suspense and horror are woven expertly together to create a superb “scary” experience.
In conclusion, to “stage scares” creating atmosphere is often the most important element in the production. Let the imaginations of the audience members do the rest.