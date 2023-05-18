This Saturday, May 20, visit the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library for Remake Learning Days at 11 a.m.
Join us for a day of fun, reading and creativity for the whole family! We will be reading the book “Stand Tall Molly Lou Melon” by Patty Lovell, after which participants will be building towers out of provided materials. The goal is to build the tallest tower that will support our small Molly Lou Melon figure. Lunch will be provided. This is a free program open to all.
What is Remake Learning Days? Remake Learning Days (RLD) is a learning festival that celebrates the many learning opportunities in a community! This celebration highlights innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity. A variety of organizations — such as schools, museums, libraries, after school organizations, early child care centers, universities, media centers, tech startups and more — open their doors and host events for families to learn together. These events are designed to be hands-on, relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth and their families and caregivers. (remakelearningdays.org)
•
May is Mental Health Awareness Month — Here are a few fast facts according to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness:
• 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.
• 1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.
• 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
• 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75 percent by age 24.
• Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 50 percent of the population will be diagnosed with a mental health condition at some point in their lifetime. With better advocacy, more transparency, and increased empathy of the years, new resources have become available for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress, including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or other emotional struggles. Checking in on yourself and others helps raise awareness, break stigmas, and promote a climate of compassion and understanding around these topics that allows people to grow and develop in healthy ways.
Check out your local library for print and digital resources on mental health (such as E-Resources through POWER Library, particularly Gale Health and Wellness, available through the Resources page on the www.eccles-lesher.org website). All you need is your library card!
•
Updated Time and Location: On the Same Page Book Club will meet Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Porchvue Winery to discuss “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” by Stephen King.
“Suspenseful, mysterious, and heart-wrenching, this iconic King novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.” — Amazon.com
Attendees of this month’s book discussion are asked to also watch the 1994 film, “The Shawshank Redemption,” as part of the discussion will include comparisons between the novella and movie.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
Tuesday, May 23 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Stress Management. The purpose of this workshop is to learn short-term and long-term techniques to deal with stress, create more peaceful environments, and calm your life.
Tuesday, June 27 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Resume Do’s and Don’ts. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the basics of resume writing. Information session only; however, appointments can be made at a later date and time for individual resume assistance.
Just a reminder — CareerLink workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
“All Together Now” Summer Reading packets are ready! Want to get a jump on this year’s Summer Reading program? Now you can “bee” prepared ahead of time by stopping in to the library and picking up a packet of materials that outline this year’s weekly programs as well as other activities that will be available throughout the summer.
Also, join all five Clarion County libraries (Clarion Free, Redbank Valley, Knox, Eccles-Lesher and Foxburg) in the spirit of this year’s Summer Reading theme as we combine forces for a grand reading challenge! As a whole county, our goal is to reach 500,000 minutes read this summer and everyone counts — children through adults! Let’s get reading!