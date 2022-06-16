I’ve always thought that living through historic times should be kind of thrilling and exciting. I mean, there ought to be dragons flying across the clouds at sunset and lean cattle gobbling up fat cattle. The reality falls short of the mark, as we have found during the past two years.
Mostly, you start to miss what used to be normal. There is nothing normal about gas prices surging above $5 per gallon. It’s at times like this that I get a twinge of nostalgia for a couple former automobiles.
The first is the 1967 Volkswagen Beetle that I tootled around in while in high school, good for 40 miles to the gallon. The second is the 1992 Honda Civic SI that I drove all over central Pennsylvania and beyond, good for 36 miles per gallon.
I remember a morning in the early ‘90s when I was heading out on the road to Harrisburg. Gas had gone up that week and I was appalled by the $1.26 price at the pump. I was a contractor at the time, not reimbursed for my mileage, so the price increase was coming out of my own pocket.
If you’re lucky, you live another 30 years and have the opportunity to wonder what all the fuss was about. I topped off my tank last week when it reached the three-quarters mark and it cost me $20. In 1993, I could have filled my Civic’s tank and had some gas spilling out of the overflow thingy.
At the height of the pandemic when nearly everything was closed, I dreamed of taking a simple road trip. There is no such thing in my world at present.
On the other hand, I can always go sight-seeing in the L-V coverage area. It seems like a big come-down, but this is how life was a century ago.
When we were kids, my mom told us about her grandparents taking their sole lifetime vacation. The destination? A coal miners’ convention in Greensburg.
At the time, they could have boarded a train in downtown New Bethlehem and arrived at their hotel in a couple hours. It would have taken longer to drive there on those old-time roads.
But staying in a hotel was not a big deal even in those days. Many young couples started their wedded bliss living in one of the residential hotels in town. The aforementioned great grandparents set up their first home in Martin’s Hotel at the corner of Broad and Wood streets before buying their house on Penn Street.
My aforementioned mother once mused about the number of former hotels in town. With all the rail passengers arriving and departing, there was a real need for places such as the Commercial and New Bethlehem hotels near the train station. And in the days before most people took out bank loans, establishments such as Martin’s often housed young families while they were getting on their feet.
A hot time in Greensburg must have been a magical experience by comparison.
For the next few years, we may find ourselves adopting a similar mindset. Anybody who gives you a solid timeline for this economic crisis probably tries to sell Florida swampland as a side hustle.
I’ve seen estimates of four to five years, with a three-year stretch being the worst of it until it gradually improves. I’m taking that with a large box of salt, but it does help to remind us that bad times don’t last forever. And it certainly beats Pharaoh’s seven lean years described in the Bible.
Meanwhile, we need to step away from all the doom and gloom now and then. For a change of scenery similar to my great-grandparents’ experience, there are going to be periodic staycation moments in store. These can be surprisingly satisfying.
Twenty-five years ago, I wrote a monthly feature for State College Magazine when I was the managing editor of that publication. The Heart of Pennsylvania was the granddaddy of the column you are now reading. I covered all the little villages and hamlets surrounding Penn State, and so I took many evening strolls around the streets of Rebersburg and Stormstown.
You can drive through a town or you can walk through it. Walking is much more satisfying because you see things you’d otherwise miss. You find things that modern life passes by.
This happened in Milesburg one day. The modern highway rushes you through an intersection that once held a statue of a World War One doughboy. After an 18-wheeler collided with it, the statue was moved out of the way and onto a side street.
My mission was to find it again. It had been relocated to its original spot in the middle of an old-time town square. And surrounding the square were 19th-century public buildings and stone houses that I had read about but never seen.
The old road into town had become nothing more than a grassy trough in the ground. It led to the remnants of a canal abandoned in 1865. Beside it stood a scruffy but colorful diner.
I had the best lunch of my life there and went back to the office to write the article. On the face of it, the day was nothing special, but I remember it a quarter century later for some reason.
Why the long ramble this week? I’m trying to give you some ideas in case the price of everything is getting you down. We still have options for joy.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]