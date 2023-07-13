2023 is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. While most of the official observances were held last week, local groups and individuals are holding events a little later. One of our local treasures is simply continuing with sharing some of the encyclopedic information in his possession.
This particular local treasure goes by his given name, Dave Huffman. It was spoken all the time in the Fairmount City home of my grandparents because Huffy hung out with my Uncle Bob a lot when they were young guys. If you are a fan of any part of this branch of the McGregor clan, you are automatically one of my favorite people.
As it turns out, Fairmount folks are veritable fonts of local historical lore. Huffy and I had an in-depth chat online a few years ago, even though I don’t think we have ever met face-to-face.
Years before that in 2016, I had an hours-long phone conversation with one of the Mills girls whose family farmette occupied the acreage now taken up by Redbank Valley High School. Jeri and I had met and interacted briefly in the 1980s when she was a professor at Penn State. We talked a little about PSU, but the majority of the three-hour gabfest centered on history and genealogy.
I haven’t unraveled everything, but Jeri and I are related through the Dinger family. Around here, as they say, our family trees tend to resemble telephone poles.
That was a pleasant digression, but back to Huffy.
Huffy often shares his stories of bygone days on Facebook, sometimes in one of those “If You Are From Somewhere-type” groups but more lately on the historical society’s page.
This past week, he has been sharing Civil War regimental histories pertaining to local units who served. It’s a pursuit that is near and dear to my heart. Our local boys saw some of the roughest action of the conflict.
I am biased here, but my vote for Hardest Luck of the Civil War has to be the 103rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry. Most of the regiment was captured at Plymouth, N.C., in April 1864, and spent much of the following nine months in Andersonville prison. About a quarter of them didn’t make it home.
Back in 2014 when I wrote an article about them, I also stumbled across the story of the Enty family, some of whose members can be found in the so-called Colored Cemetery atop a hill near Templeton. While several volunteered to serve in all-black infantry units, a couple ended up as horse handlers in a cavalry division.
Hands down, theirs is one of the best stories I’ve ever discovered. The Enty family apparently came to Pennsylvania in the 1780s after their white owners, the Entees, fled a slave revolt in Saint-Dominguë, today’s Haiti.
Unfortunately for the Entees and fortunately for the future Enty family, if slaves remained in Pennsylvania for more than six months after 1780, they were automatically freed. Someone neglected to tell the Entees. My heart weeps crocodile tears for them even now.
Somehow, the Enty clan made their way to Armstrong County and began working at the iron furnace near Templeton. With a back story like theirs, they volunteered to serve in the Union army at the first opportunity.
Earlier, I had been searching for additional information about Medal of Honor recipient Jeremiah Brown when I tripped over the story of Levi Schreckengost, a well-known gunsmith from Putneyville who survived Andersonville and lived into his 90s.
The commander of his company was Lt. Fletcher Smullin, a Distant boy who had recruited friends to Company D, an interview that I want to do in the hereafter. As an officer, he should have been separated from the enlisted guys and sent to the notorious Libby Prison in Richmond. Somehow, he stayed with his men, perhaps by donning somebody else’s coat right before Plymouth surrendered.
Fletcher was apparently in a frequent-flyer club, too. He shows up in the memoirs of other escapees. For the record, most of the 30 successful Andersonville escapes were by western Clarion County boys.
More often than not, the best stories are the ones you discover by accident.
The thing is, we sometimes get caught up in our direct ancestors’ stories and become dismissive of all others. If there is one thing that I’ve learned in the past 35 years of being a writer, it is that everyone has a story.
There seems to be a bit of competition among soldiers’ descendants. I haven’t seen a peep out of the descendants who served in the 48th Pennsylvania or the 2nd Cavalry, but I’ll bet there are stories galore from them.
You see, genealogy and history are not competitive sports. They are the retelling of tales best not forgotten. They are the stories of America.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]