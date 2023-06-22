Stories. I got stories.

“My dad can do anything.”
This is something that one of my girl cousins and I used to say about our fathers back when we were little girls. And that’s how it is for the little ones. Our dads are often our first heroes.
I thought that I’d better delve into this the day after Father’s Day. I didn’t forget.
Dad and my uncles Jim and Fred were close in age, about a year between each of them. As luck would have it, they all came into the world at the very beginning of the Great Depression. Life was very much use it up, make do, make it last or do without during their early childhoods.
This is how they learned to do “anything.” Later as young dads, they taught themselves even more skills.
Back in the late 1950s, the U.S. experienced one of its periodic economic depressions. Due to a labor dispute, my dad lost his job and was without steady work for a couple of years. Mom got a full-time position at G.C. Murphy’s and Dad became Mr. Mom before it was cool.
Between stints of casual work to bring in some much-needed cash, Dad was my babysitter and mentor. That’s how I caught the gardening bug, I think. Let’s not talk about my 15-year-old rebellion at picking bugs off potato plants.
At the time, we had an old black Pontiac that was on its last, uh, legs. Used parts were more affordable than new ones, and so I accompanied Dad on a few trips to the junk yard. It was a cock-eyed type of treasure hunt.
Years later when my parents’ motor home decided to conk out while they were camping near State College, the only place to find a useable replacement part was to scour the salvage yards in the area.
So, there we were, cruising through Skip Stewart’s junk yard near the Nittany Mall one hot summer’s day, looking for a compressor or something. Dad and I didn’t talk much during the hunt, but we gave each other a meaningful look. It was just like old times.
Mom and Dad could have well afforded a new part, but their thrifty ways never left them.
Along the way when I was in elementary school, Dad had the idea of starting his own small-appliance repair business. This was back in the day when people still fixed things rather than tossing them.
In preparation, Dad took a correspondence course, complete with a textbook that arrived section by section. I guess the deal was that you took the course on an installment plan. When you sent in a payment, the publisher would send you the next several pages of the book.
Well, getting the certification was a good idea because education never goes to waste. But the enterprise was a bust because it took weeks to get repair parts and Dad broke even if he was lucky.
No worries. He just turned his energy elsewhere. And this is how he became a bee farmer, also known as an apiarist if you want to be fancy.
Well, hmm. He had learned the basics from his Grandpa Lucas, but times had changed. The result was the arrival of books and books and books on beekeeping.
By this time, Mom knew to expect the arrival of yet more educational material in the mail. That didn’t mean that she was necessarily onboard with some of Dad’s schemes. And she was allergic to insect venom, so you can see the problem right there.
Hurricane Agnes presented an interesting problem in 1972. Dad was at work and couldn’t make it home in time to move his hives to higher ground. Mom couldn’t and wouldn’t do it, so my brother and I did.
Well, we weren’t big fans of this whole thing to begin with, but we got the job done without damage to ourselves or the hives. In future years, we both began saying, “Nahhhhhh” to some of these shenanigans.
I don’t know. There comes a point when you stop saving people from themselves and let the chips fall where they may.
On the other hand, the floods, plural, of 1996 put our Nahdom to the test. Dad was in poor health by this time, so it was up to the kids to get ‘er done.
The one in January had us cleaning debris from the bottom of the garage after flood water froze during a sudden cold snap. Glenn built a fire in the furnace, everything thawed out and we began to shovel. It was like an amateur archaeological dig.
“Nahhhh” was heard for several hours as we pitched mysterious and apparently useless relics that Dad had collected over the years.
Six months later, the big flood came along. Bro got there first and started salvaging or pitching stuff for several days until I could get time off from my own job. I brought my daughter, my future son-in-law and one of his friends, and our appearance made Bro collapse into a chair with relief.
I can see each of these events like a slide show in my mind. They have lasted longer than a Father’s Day card and a dodgy bottle of Old Spice cologne.
Stories. I got stories.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]