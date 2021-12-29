Exactly what is a genius? Is it something you are simply born with like Mozart or can you develop your mind and intellectual capacity to become a genius later in life?
Is hard work all it takes to become a genius? If so, then is that goal achievable by almost anyone? Thomas Edison said that genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration, so if we are to believe the expert, the possibility is there for those who desire to achieve it.
When doing a Google search, I came up with these basic definitions of what it means to be a genius:
“Genius can be defined as a high IQ, extreme creativity, or something else altogether.”
“Geniuses are made, not born.”
“What makes geniuses special is their long-term commitment.”
“A genius is a person who displays exceptional intellectual ability, creative productivity, universality in genres, or originality.”
“A genius is an extraordinarily intelligent person who breaks new ground with discoveries, inventions or works of art.”
Most people just scratch the surface of their potential, and that is a sad thing. It would be like only unwrapping some of your Christmas gifts and stashing the rest of them up in the attic unopened. Perhaps it is a lack of curiosity or drive that leads people to only put the minimum effort into life.
When this nation was young, there was everything to be invented and discovered. Now, we have reached a point where people have enough things and gadgets to keep them comfortable, so they have stopped dreaming and let the inquiring mind relax. Too much peace and prosperity has zapped the ambitious pioneer spirit.
How do we get the most out of life and stretch our potential? Life is an adventure to those who are looking for adventure. We are constantly learning. The competitive spirit plays a part in the thirst for knowledge and achievement. To lose your thirst for knowledge is to stagnate and fade away.
There is no reason not to reach for the greatest and highest achievements that life has to offer, and yet, there are not too many contenders.
When we are children, we look around to see what other people are doing and we want to copy them and do it bigger and better.
Each generation should scrutinize the condition of the world in which they live, learn from the mistakes of the past, identify the injustices of the present and actively pursue innovative solutions to improve the future. Unfortunately, when peace and prosperity abounds, the prevailing attitude seems to be apathy and complacency. Therefore society not only stagnates but rapidly degenerates. Where is the ambition? Where is the genius?
I guess too much peace and prosperity leads to everyone just going along with the flow of civilization and their every day lives, and they don’t see the need to reach higher and higher. Most people are happy and contented. That is good, but there are always more worlds to conquer, inventions to be invented and greatness to be achieved!
It was only a few months ago that I first heard the term “think tank.” A “think tank” is described as “A body of experts providing advice and ideas on specific political or economic problems.” Well, it doesn’t take much brain power to look around and realize the failings of these “think tanks.” Therefore, it is up to the everyday common people to be active in society and put forth solutions to solve our “political and economic problems.” We won’t even need the millions of dollars that get funneled into these organizations.
What approach should you take to genius training? A good place to begin would be to list all the branches of civilization and the sciences etc. and choose an aspect for a research project. Try offering solutions to some of the world’s persistent problems like poverty or prison reform. Don’t be bashful, be bold! Think outside the box! How can we improve our lives currently? What new technology or inventions are needed?
“Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country!” JFK. That statement also covers the world too these days, since we are all so interconnected via the internet.
How can you make the world a better place? Be a one person “think tank.” Study, research, theorize and publish your findings. Be an activist, make some noise, and someday, your ideas may be adopted into mainstream society and improve life for millions of people.
Another practical place to start in the quest for high achievement is in setting world records with Record Setter. It is a company that is very similar to Guinness World Records only the process is simpler and more straightforward.
World record setting is often used as a publicity stunt for a business and record setting is even popular with children and teenagers. If you have a goal and a prize — the prize of being the best in the world at something — that is a powerful incentive.
“We believe everyone can be the world’s best at something. Our mission is to raise the bar of human achievement through world records.” – Record Setter.
Unfortunately, in our society intellectual achievement is not prized as highly as it should be. Instead, vacationing and socializing seem to be the ultimate goal. Other nations that are still developing possess a high desire for achievement and being the best in the world. I think America is so used to being “the best in the world” at everything that she has become lazy and not realized that other nations are now ahead of us in many areas.
It is just like the story about the race between the tortoise and the hare. The hare knew he was faster than the tortoise, so he took breaks and played games during the race thinking he could easily win no matter what. However, he was surprised when the slow and steady tortoise won the race, and this is what is happening to America and western civilization as a whole. Nations that were backwards and primitive are now overtaking the west, because America got lazy and overly confident.
We do not have to let the overly-confident attitude, with little or no effort behind it, continue. Americans still have what it takes to reach for genius and greatness. We have the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of the giants of the past and create a better future. The time to study to become a genius is now.