Some may wonder why I chose the favorite expression of Looney Tunes character Sylvester the Cat, as the title for this month’s column. The fact is that, in many ways, our society is a looney tune all its own. We’ll be looking at things in no particular order.
Let’s start with Brittney Griner, the pro basketball player currently imprisoned in Russia. The fact of the matter is that her own hubris put her in her present situation. To think that, because you are a professional athlete, you can take drugs into a country known for its severe drug laws, and be allowed to get away with it, is arrogant beyond belief. Sadly, some Americans appear to sympathize with her. If she didn’t hold such great appeal for the woke crowd, and was just a regular citizen, what would be the reaction to her incarceration? The best way to sum the whole situation up is: “If you do the crime, you do the time.”
Hurricane Ian did tremendous damage, and left many people in a horrible circumstance, one which, in fact, I am familiar due to the Brady’s Bend flood of 1980. Recently, Kamala Harris said that aid should be based on race. What? If people are suffering, what difference does their ethnicity make? The worst off should have priority, period. This is just another example of leftist racism and the desire to further divide our society.
I have read some articles in which the left wing activists have been compared to the hippies of the 1960s. This is not very accurate. The hippies mostly harmed just themselves, through drug use, free sex and the consequences thereof. The modern leftists, however, thrive on violence and destruction, causing injury and property damage to those who do not agree with them.
The upcoming election is actually pretty frightening. The race for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is especially concerning. John Fetterman calls himself a Democrat, but he is a far cry from most Democrats. His positions on such things as abortion and criminal justice are beyond left field. Why would anyone vote for someone who wants to disarm them, and then let criminals out of prison? The Democrats have done an amazing job of getting people to follow like sheep, without asking any questions. All they notice on the ballot is a “D.” Many have decided to vote Democrat before a nominee is even selected. Lenin referred to such folks as “useful idiots.”
The blatant squandering of taxpayers’ money at all levels of government is next to obscene. Of course, taxes have to be levied to keep an entity going. However, that carries a level of responsibility on the shoulders of elected officials. Sadly, too many ignore that responsibility.
We are still hearing of controversy over the COVID vaccine. As I always have, I still maintain that the choice of whether to get the jab or not, should be totally up to the individual. I can only say this. If you get a severe case of COVID, you can pretty much say goodbye to life as you know it. You will likely never be the same again.
Last, but by no means least, we have Veterans Day. This is my last column before that day, so we will look at it now. Veterans Day and Memorial Day are often thought of as interchangeable, but they are actually not. Memorial Day is for the purpose of honoring deceased veterans, whether or not they died in combat. Veterans Day, on the other hand, is to honor living veterans, whether they ever saw combat or not. It should, and must, be remembered that all veterans gave a commitment to the country. They never knew when they might have been deployed into combat. Anyone who does not respect veterans is a simpleton. Enough said!