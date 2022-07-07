Hot, hot, hotter than hot. Scorching, sizzling, searing, hot. Blistering, broiling, muggy hot. The afternoon is worth only sitting in the shade with a tall glass of iced tea. Even reading takes too much energy. A time to let my mind wander through memories that drift across my awareness like puffy cotton-clouds drifting across the blue sky — things that happened many years ago — things that never could have happened, but still seem as though they had. People who populated my world but who are now gone. Years have passed, but their voices and faces still drift through my afternoon. Memories of their gentleness and kindness float on the summer breezes.
I think of the time before we had electricity. Light was provided by a gas flame covered by a fragile mantle. My mother was so happy when Uncle George came home from the Air Force for a surprise visit, but she was upset that her brother’s hat broke her last gas mantle. Even my very immature brain realized her emotional turmoil.
In my mind, I see faces and hear names of those long gone. Grandma, who taught me to read before I started first grade. More importantly, she taught me about love and patience and forgiveness. There are others who lived in our little corner of the town – “Grandma” Nolf, her son Leslie, and his wife Floy. Dr. McNeal would come to their home when they needed medical care. He always charged them five dollars (about one fourth of an office visit) so they would not feel they were asking for charity. He also always brought them a big box of groceries. They were people who treated a little girl as a welcome visitor instead of as a bother, people who taught me about kindness and generosity, people who helped me see what it means to serve and worship God.
I remember crossing the bridge with my mother to visit an elderly shut-in, noticing the distinctive “sickroom odor,” and realizing the difficult task caregivers must have. I remember Leslie Nolf, who often walked with crutches, finding a way to put a reel-type push mower over his shoulder so he could carry it somewhere to cut grass that needed cutting.
I see myself sailing through the air above our wide back yard. My five-year-old mind told me, if I ran fast enough, I would lift up into the air and fly. It surely never happened, but my mind still retains the memory as though it had.
There were Wednesday nights after Bible study when we stood by the ash pile on the hill near the church while my mother continued interminable conversations with the other women who would turn there to go a different road. One night it got so late my oldest brother came to see why we had not come home yet.
Bits and pieces of my past float on the summer afternoon and remind me of a heritage grounded in the worship of God and in service to others. Have I been passing that legacy on to others? Some of those who reside in my memory did not have children of their own, but their influence touched others and me.
We are told, “Only take heed to yourself, and diligently keep yourself, lest you forget the things your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life. And teach them to your children and your grandchildren,” (Deuteronomy 4:9 NKJV).
Those of us who have no children or grandchildren can still teach the children they meet by setting a good example of how to live with faith and love and joy. They can pray for the children they know.
Those who do have children can follow the directions given to parents: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it,” (Proverbs 22:6 NKJV). Deuteronomy 6:7 (NKJV) tells us this is not a quick and simple task: “You shall teach them diligently to your children and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.”
We have been told, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” (See Proverbs 13:22.) Others can also give children the kind of inheritance that will lead them to eternal life. “Come, you children, listen to me; I will teach you the fear of the Lord,” (Psalm 34:11 (NKJV). Are there any children in your life? What are you teaching them? Are you passing on the lessons those who loved you taught you?
•
Life Quilt
Sometimes life is made of pieces
Like the quilt upon my bed,
Blue sky blue and sunshine yellow
Mixed with happy shades of red.
Other times it’s very somber,
Tones of grief and tints of dread,
Tattered grays and browns of sorrow
Held together by a thread.
But whatever life is stitching,
God’s hand still is in control.
Rainbow hues and golden sunsets
Piece His joy into my soul.
And when clouds obscure the sunrise,
When the pain just will not cease,
There is still my Savior’s needle
Stitching love and hope and peace.
Yes, my life is made of pieces
Like the quilts my grandma made,
With God’s love to plan the pattern,
My heart need not be afraid.
All God’s power will sew securely.
All God’s love will be displayed.
•
Afternoon Tea
Oh, how those summer afternoons
Caress my memory —
When Grandma took me calling
And the hostess served us tea
There were dainty little sandwiches
And scones and crumpets, too,
And Grandma mixed my tea with milk
As she asked, “One lump or two?”
My grandma brooked no lapses
In the manners I’d been taught.
Loving eyes grew sharp and scolding
When a wayward deed was caught.
Later, I’d collect my dollies
For an afternoon of tea,
And I’d teach them all the lessons
That my grandma’s eyes taught me.
All our teapots gather dust now
As I meet friends at the mall
And rush through busy, hectic days
I don’t care to recall.
And yet, a gentle summer breeze
Wafts to my memory
A shady porch with Grandma
And a neighbor serving tea.
•
Bible Verses
Proverbs 13:22 (NKJV) — A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children, but the wealth of the sinner is stored up for the righteous.