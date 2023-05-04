What do you call a bee with messy hair? A Frizz-bee! What does a bee use to style her hair? A honey comb!
Why am I talking about bees, you may ask? Great question! It’s all about Summer Reading and it’s coming up fast.
This year’s theme, “All Together Now” focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library will be creating our own unique spin on that theme, so bee (wink) on the lookout for more updates to come soon!
•
On the Same Page Book Club will meet Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. to discuss “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.
Set in the eerie days of civilization’s collapse, this is the spellbinding story of a Hollywood star, his would-be savior, and a nomadic group of actors roaming the scattered outposts of the Great Lakes region, risking everything for art and humanity.
On the Same Page Book Club will meet on Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. to discuss “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” by Stephen King.
“Suspenseful, mysterious, and heart-wrenching, this iconic King novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.” (Amazon.com)
Attendees of this month’s book discussion are asked to also watch the 1994 film, “The Shawshank Redemption,” as part of the discussion will include comparisons between the novella and movie.
•
Remake Learning Days — Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m.
Join us for a day of fun, reading and creativity for the whole family! We will be reading the book “Stand Tall Molly Lou Melon” by Patty Lovell, after which participants will be building towers out of provided materials. The goal is to build the tallest tower that will support our small Molly Lou Melon figure. Lunch will be provided. This is a free program open to all.
What is Remake Learning Days? Remake Learning Days (RLD) is a learning festival that celebrates the many learning opportunities in a community! This celebration highlights innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity. A variety of organizations — such as schools, museums, libraries, after school organizations, early child care centers, universities, media centers, tech startups and more — open their doors and host events for families to learn together. These events are designed to be hands-on, relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth and their families and caregivers. Visit remakelearningdays.org.
•
Upcoming CareerLink Events:
• Tuesday, May 23 at noon. — CareerLink Workshop: Stress Management. The purpose of this workshop is to learn short-term and long-term techniques to deal with stress, create more peaceful environments and calm your life.
• Tuesday, June 27 at noon — CareerLink Workshop: Resume Do’s and Don’t’s. The purpose of this workshop is to learn the basics of resume writing. Information session only; however, appointments can be made at a later date and time for individual resume assistance.
CareerLink workshops are completely free and open to the public.
To register for any of these events, please contact Dani at (814) 272-4020, call or text (814) 678-5065 or email danielle.ditz@nwpacareerlink.org.
•
Don’t forget — The Seed Library is open!
Come check out our community offering now available to library patrons! Choose seeds to take home and grow and then bring back seeds to donate later.
A library card is required to participate, but it’s quick and easy to sign up. All you need is a current government issued ID and proof of residence.