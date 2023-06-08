This week kicks off the Summer Reading Program at the Redbank Valley Public Library, and there is something for everyone!
Our Lil’ Bookworms storytime group for children birth through age five meets on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. This group meets all year, but we will be focusing on the Summer Reading theme “All Together Now” starting this week until mid-July.
For children in kindergarten through sixth grade, we will be meeting every Thursday at 1 p.m. (unless specified otherwise) starting June 8.
We hope to see you and your child as we kick off the summer and help instill a love for reading in everyone!
If you cannot make it to the program in the afternoons, we are creating “Take and Make” bags with weekly activities that can be done at home. You can stop in anytime during the week to get one.
Don’t worry teens and adults; we have programs for you as well. Simply sign up for the Summer Reading program, keep track of your minutes read and attend some events if you would like. Events are listed on our calendar on our website, as well as advertised on our Facebook page.
•
Teen Trivia Night is one of our teen Summer Reading events and will be on June 20 at 6 p.m.
Trivia will focus on nostalgia and pop culture. Join us for some snacks, facts and fun that evening.
•
Teens in Bookland, our teen book club, will be meeting on June 27 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the book “Speak.”
All teens are welcome, even if you have not read the book.
•
If you still haven’t gotten your ticket for our annual Purse Bingo Bash, hurry in before they are all gone. We only have a few left.
You can still win, even if you cannot attend that night.
The big event will be held June 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. You could leave with one or more great prizes. We are giving away at least 23 designer purses that evening and more than 30 Chinese auction items.
If you would like to see any of our prizes, they are currently on display in the library. If you would like to donate any items for this fundraiser, call or stop in and check out the list of things we need.