Summer is just around the corner and the Redbank Valley Public Library is preparing a Summer Reading Program for kids, teens and adults!
Our Lil Bookworms story time, for children birth through age five, meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. We will be having a Summer Reading program focused on our “All Together Now” theme from June 8 through July 13 for the little ones.
Also, for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade, we will begin our program on Thursday, June 8 at 1 p.m., and will meet every Thursday until July 13.
For all children, we will be having a county-wide ending picnic celebration on Saturday, July 15 at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pick up a flyer for the children’s program at the library for more information.
Our first Summer Reading adult event will be a painting event on June 6 at 6 p.m. We will be painting gnomes on barn wood.
Our first teen Summer Reading event will be on June 20 at 6 p.m. and is a trivia night — let’s see what you know about nostalgia and pop culture.
Come join us for some fun this summer!
Teens in Book Land book club will meet on May 30 at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the book, “Dear Nobody: The True Diary of Mary Rose.”
Any teen is welcome to come whether you read the book or not.
June’s book is “Speak” by Laurie Kalse Anderson, if you’re interested in starting the next book.
Our adult book club will be meeting June 8 for a discussion about the book, “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” by Joanne Greenberg.
We meet at Zack’s Restaurant at 6 p.m. Come a little earlier if you’re planning on ordering food.
We will be offering a class at the library for anyone who is visually impaired on May 30 at 1 p.m.
If you know anyone who has difficulty seeing, please let them know about this class. We have resources available that can enlarge print, and we also have large print books for checkout.
If you’re planning on coming to our Purse Bingo Bash on June 30, get your ticket soon. They are selling fast!
Even if you don’t plan to attend, you can win any of the purses or cash prizes listed on the ticket. Hope to see you at this awesome event!
Just a reminder: the library will be closed on Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day.