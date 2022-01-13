There is likely no way to solve the problem of procrastination once and for all, but I think it is possible for each of us to discover what works best and develop a system the helps us get things done.
Yes, anxiety plays a role in procrastination. We are afraid of failing and afraid of succeeding, so we stay in the comfort zone of dreams and don’t try too hard. You make excuses like: I’m tired; there’s not enough time to start anything; I have too many chores; I’m afraid to commit to a schedule; because things might happen to prevent me from keeping up with it and I will feel defeated.
As I look at some of the articles on the internet that discuss solutions to procrastination, I see some good ideas and some I have already tried and failed at, but don’t take my experience as a definitive standard. Techniques that have failed for me may be perfect for you.
Forgiving yourself for procrastinating sounds reasonable. Use the moment of contrition to strengthen your resolve for the future, so there is not so much to forgive.
People checking up on me does not work; announcing my goals does not work, it just makes me feel stupid when it doesn’t happen; the buddy system doesn’t work — I tried to collaborate on a book of short fantasy stories with a friend one summer and she lost interest; I tried collaborating with a filmmaker on a film and he ghosted me.
I re-clarify my goals constantly, and they always come out the same — massive. And they just keep getting bigger and bigger. I don’t mind. I like to do everything and work in bulk. I just need to find an effective way of managing it all.
A timeline of specific dates doesn’t work. I have planners full of past dates of goals undone.
“To Do” lists are a big help. They are certainly not foolproof to prevent procrastination, because you can just set them aside and ignore them, but having daily “to do” post-it notes scattered all over my desk helps to keep me on track, lets me know where I am in my accomplishments and where I am going. It helps me remember what activities have been languishing on the list for too long and should be boosted to priority.
I once took a secretarial course that described in minute detail how to break down multiple levels of “To Do” lists. You have a master plan broken down unto high-priority tasks, medium priority tasks and low priority tasks. Juggling that many lists sounds hard, but it is helpful to look at the small, medium and large picture.
Here is an extreme example of breaking your goal down in micro tasks. For the past year, I have been meaning to send VHS tapes of my early movies away for them to be digitized, and I keep putting it off. I must get tough with myself and make a microscopic “To Do” list that includes:
1. Find a box; 2. Walk upstairs; 3. Open the drawer; 4. Place VHS tapes in the box; 5. Walk downstairs; 6. Close the box; 7. Tape the box; 8. Address the box; 9. Take the box to the post office and 10. Mail the box.
It is embarrassing to have to break down an activity that much, but hey, whatever it takes to get motivated.
Laziness does definitely play a part in procrastination. Who wouldn’t rather sit at the computer mindlessly watching YouTube videos than get up and actually make YouTube videos. As humans we tend to chose the path of least resistance and it becomes a habit-forming pattern.
Being able to cross things off your list is an incentive. It gives me pride when I am able to cross tasks off my list. If you need a more tangible reward than crossing out an activity, buy yourself a package of star stickers or put a piece of candy beside each task as a reward when it is done. That does seem to be going to the extreme, but whatever it takes to raise your work productivity and achieve your goals.
Sometimes you do just have to “force” yourself to take action and with sheer willpower, drag your kicking and screaming brain to the job. Once you get a few lines written or the camera set up, motivation kicks in to high gear and you are fine. That initial “starting point” is often the “sticking point” where laziness goes up against productivity in a vicious battle.
I’ve tried giving myself a challenge a day where I focus on writing short stories one day, poems the next day, songs the day after that and so on, but somehow it has never happened.
Going forward, I think I am going to focus on timing myself and working in sprints of 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes. I have done timed writing before, and I was able to get two or three thousand words in an hour of typing or dictating. After each session, I would compete with myself to beat my record and get more words written in the next time block. I can be competitive, so this is a good work technique for me.
So, for 2022, I am concentrating on filling those little time gaps between lunch and walking and supper and family devotions with creative sprints, and not letting those little bits of time slip away. They all add up. Micro “To Do” lists might also do the trick for some of those bigger tasks I conveniently procrastinate.
Articles do seem to consider the possibility that severe cases of procrastination could signal an underlying medical condition. I suppose that is true, but in this article, we are aiming to find solutions to the “garden variety” strain of procrastination that affects perfectly healthy people who are just suffering from bad habits, laziness or poor organization.
Time to get those “To Do” lists written out. No procrastinating now.