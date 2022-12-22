Santa Claus was here at the Redbank Valley Public Library for a visit on Friday! He had stories to share and there were cookies for everyone!
If you missed him this year, with any luck, he will be here again next year. So, make sure you stay on the nice list and come tell Santa what you want for Christmas again.
Thank you, Santa, for your jolly laugh, merry stories and for listening to the children’s wishes for Christmas.
•
The staff and I would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. The Redbank Valley Public Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 26.
We will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for the week and then be closed again on Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.
If you have any books due during that time, you can renew them online with your library card or call and leave us a voicemail message.
•
Dot’s ceramic classes are over for the winter; she will resume classes in the spring. Watch for upcoming dates around March.
The CareerLink will be here at the library today, Thursday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. for “Reviewing Your Online Presence.”
The purpose of this workshop is to explain the importance of first impressions and review and analyze your social media presence. If you are in search of a job, this is an excellent resource to help you.
•
Our Christmas Cookie Sale was last week at the library. Thank you to all of the bakers for your delicious cookies.