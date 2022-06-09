During the Korean War, we landed 1,780,000 Americans on the Korean peninsula to push back first the North Korean Communists, and then the Chinese Communists. It took us three years to move that many people into a foreign country.
Compare that effort to the Biden administration. As reported by the Washington Times, Democrats have managed to land over 1,350,000 new illegal aliens in U.S. since January 2021. Yep, 1.35 million new illegal aliens landed in the States in under a year and a half. So don’t, you crazy right wingers, say the Biden administration isn’t good at anything! Democrats are pretty good at orchestrating an invasion. Think it’s just bad policy? Think again; it’s well thought out, expertly planned policy.
A representative from The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) just returned from the border and compared the Democrat invasion machine to a “conveyor belt.” We quote from a CIS website post:
“CIS recently observed seven-days-per-week bus and plane transports into America’s interior ... Border Patrol had just dropped them all (200 illegal aliens) off at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition ... arranging the bus and air transportation that has shipped thousands of illegal(s) ... toward cities across America ... who giggled, smiled, and took selfies with a Greyhound bus as a backdrop ... scenes where incoming Border Patrol buses disgorge their passengers fresh from processing stations right next to outbound Greyhound buses loading up ... DHS is permitting so many to stay that chartered bus services in Del Rio, as well as American Airlines planes at the nearby Del Rio International Airport, now move them into America for hours on end seven days per week.”
Many of you have heard of Title 42, the law which allows the President to block and expel illegal aliens because of threats to public health, in this case COVID. President Trump used it to block the illegal invasion and our border was, if not under control, at least manageable. As soon as Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, Democrats granted exemptions to hundreds of thousand of illegals in Mexico. The result, at a time when many of us were still forced to wear masks, etc., was the biggest border crisis in history — at the time.
Not satisfied with that, the Biden Democrats sought to do away with Title 42 altogether. On May 20, a Federal Court ruled that the Biden administration couldn’t cancel Title 42. Essentially the Biden Democrats ignored the law and are now importing so called “extra-continentals,” from outside the hemisphere, exempting them from Title 42.
Speaking of ignoring the law, under the law Border Patrol and ICE are required to confine all illegal aliens from the time of their capture until they get a hearing and are either allowed to stay or ordered deported. Democrats don’t care. They made up something, the illegal “Alternative to Detention enrollments,” where illegals give a kind of “cross my heart and hope to die” promise to report in to U.S. immigration within a year. Yep, a year. Then they can claim asylum and get a court date five years later and if they lose they can just skip out and work under the table, forcing American wages even lower, fixed for inflation, than they are now.
In 2018 there were between 22 million and 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S. according to Professors Jonathan S. Feinstein and Edward H. Kaplan at the Yale School of Management. For now the illegals get bank cards, phones, free housing, food and more. But what happens when that money runs out? There are now well over 30 million illegal aliens, really a large foreign army, in our country with no way to support themselves except for begging, taking jobs from Americans or crime. What happens to our schools, grocery store shelves, hospitals, baby formula, neighborhoods and more?
To paraphrase “Married with Children” — Tell the Democrats, thanks, kids. Thanks Democrats!
[This is a column of opinion and satire. The author knows of no undisclosed facts. To comment or learn more, contact Lewis, at josephmaxlewis.com and click on Rimersburg Rules. Joseph Max Lewis is the author of “The Diaries of Pontius Pilate,” “Separation of Church and State,” “Baghdad Burning,” “Hell Rises” and “Final Warning.”]