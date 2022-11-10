No sooner did I make my list of 40 by 40 goals than I was visited by two root canals. Oddly enough, I don’t remember including them on my 40 by 40 list, but it is an unpleasant reminder that as we age, little things begin to go that we took for granted in our younger days.
I lost my dad a few months ago, so with turning 40 and losing a parent, it makes you pause and think about the relationship of life and death, how far I have come and where I am going.
You realize that life is fragile and our journey is only temporary. It makes you value what you have all the more and you begin to notice the details in life more strongly. The sunlight feels a little bit warmer and the air smells a little bit sweeter. It is a time to reflect on the past and savor the present.
As a young person, life is moving fast and you are always on the go doing things and meeting new people. You feel invincible when it comes to death. That is something that happens to other people but not to me and my friends or loved ones. You don’t know many people who have died, so death seems like something out there that is far away from you and not a reality.
As late in human history as 1900, American women had an average life expectancy of just 48 years. So in many ways I am over the hill. I don’t feel over the hill though. Some days I still feel like a schoolgirl inside. I am glad I still have yet to identify my first strand of gray/white hair, which means I’m doing pretty good.
How each of us chooses to celebrate our 40th birthday will depend on what milestones we have reached in our lives. I am afraid I am still back in the elementary school of life.
By the time a person reaches 40, most of them have been settled in their career for 10 or 20 years, been married once or twice, have two or three kids and maybe even a grandchild.
Although I have enjoyed life pursuing my dreams, I still feel that success and even understanding my personal identity has eluded me. I’m still chasing rainbows like a 20-year-old. So, my thoughts on turning 40 probably differ greatly from the average 40-year-old experience.
I have decided that my biggest goal for my 40th birthday is to really get to know myself and find my sense of inner peace in my accomplishments and in my dreams yet to come.
The 40th birthday milestone is a pretty big one. Let’s say it is your halfway point of life generally speaking. It is time to take stock of your dreams, goals, accomplishments and think on how you would like to spend your remaining years.
There are advantages and disadvantages to youth and to maturity, although, we do all strive for maturity and reaching that point of life where we feel satisfied and accomplished.
Then let’s not forget life’s little surprises along the way. Sometimes fate steps in and changes the course of our life with positive or negative changes and we have to adapt, regroup and redirect our focus in another direction.
I’m not going to climb Mt. Everest, go sky diving or take an ocean voyage. Probably simple celebrations with close friends and family.
I have dreamed big dreams and I tend to criticize myself harshly for not having seen them all come true yet. I need to remember that my life journey is unique and it’s not going to follow the pattern of any of my heroines of the past. I just need to keep working and when success is ready to come to me it will.
Any time graduating seniors ask me for advice, my “go to” advice is “Never give up on your dreams.”
I continue to give that advice to myself. It really depends on how much you are committed to your dreams and how big they are. I’m not the kind of person who can just let go of my dreams and move on. Something inside me tells me to keep going and keep fighting for it. Even if nobody cares about my art, I will know that I have done my best and created something I am proud of.
The bucket list is a nice idea. Maybe you haven’t done everything you wanted to do before turning 40, but making a list and keeping it close at hand will help you stay focused on your most important dreams and goals in life.
I’m glad that 40 is the new 30, it helps one’s mindset as they age if they can think and act a little younger. Why relegate yourself to the porch rocking chair before your time?
Among the things on my 40 by 40 list that would mean a lot to me is self-publishing a lot more books, increasing my income, getting my business going, producing more films, publishing recordings of my singing and maybe even setting some world records.
Okay, so maybe I won’t complete my list by the time that 40th morning dawns, but at least it is a good evaluation of what is important to me. I will give myself a little grace and try to get it all done while I am still 40.
Not every success story is of a child or a young adult in their 20s. There are women who became famous late in life. An especially good example is the Swedish woman Dagny Carlsson who became famous when she turned 100 in 2012 and spent the next nine, almost 10, years of her life as a blogger, influencer and TV personality.
You’re never too old and it’s never too late. Keep pursuing your dreams wherever you find yourself in life. There are always worlds left to conquer if you can just muster up the energy.