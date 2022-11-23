Happy Thanksgiving to our gentle readers. It has been another strange year, but you and I are still here and, God willing, we will be in 2023, too.
The extended Kerr clan, meaning my brother and I, my daughter and her family, had an early holiday dinner at an area restaurant. Life is a bit complicated these days, what with Mom residing in Jefferson Manor now and the grandsons having lives of their own. It seemed best to leave the cooking to somebody else.
And now it’s time to do some Christmas shopping if you haven’t already done it.
The easiest thing to do would be to hand out envelopes of cash. The younger folks especially can use some extra dollars, but adding a little something special might be very meaningful this year.
I’ve been a human knitting machine since late September. My daughter dropped a hint that I hadn’t made her anything for a while, and nothing puts a bit of guilt on me like a suggestion that I’ve been negligent in my motherly duties. So, Dearest Daughter, my eldest grandson’s fiancee and my middle grandson’s steady girlfriend were first on my list.
I finished up the projects for my son-in-law and the three boys just in time for handing out at Thanksgiving dinner. I buy my yarn from a trusted online source, and slower shipping times put a glitch in my schedule. Such is life in this new normal.
If you aren’t a crafty sort or are short on time, there is nothing better than browsing around any of the many Christmas craft shows in our area. Crafters don’t earn a large return on their items, but it provides a little mad money or helps beef up a household budget.
If you can, visit one of our local businesses and peruse what they have in stock. There are some awesome toys available, and I am having a touch of nostalgia right now.
There are many old stores that I really miss these days. Back in the early ‘60s, you could do all your holiday shopping in one day just by walking down Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Martin’s Hardware, Western Auto and GC Murphy’s usually had something that would fit a kid’s modest budget. I think of it every time I catch sight of a basic plain white pitcher that still lurks at my mother’s house. I bought it one night at Western Auto when Mom was working at Murphy’s.
I must have been in my very early teens, otherwise I would have been assembling Christmas candy boxes at Murphy’s myself. But there was something about that simple and inexpensive pitcher that appealed to me. It still has good lines 55 years later, one of those timeless little doodads that fits in anywhere and anytime.
My brother and I went out marauding around town one Saturday afternoon when we were both still in elementary school. We found a suitable pair of gloves for Mom in one of the ladies’ shops in town, the perfect gift for a woman prone to poking holes through the fingers with her well-manicured fingernails.
She would get around to mending the holes if she had a spare moment, but Dad was incensed by the sight of them until the job was done. This was a man who had started stocking up on household goods shortly after they began dating. Those holes in her gloves were more than holes to him.
Ever the industrious and crafty kids, Bro and I also snagged a good deal on those metal looms for weaving potholders. Between the two of us, I think Mom was blessed with an even dozen of those things that year. The last one bit the dust when my daughter was a baby.
On the other hand, Dad was always well supplied with wool socks and good fur-lined leather gloves. Once I learned to knit, he always got a fresh winter scarf every year whether he needed it or not. There’s still one of them hanging in a closet somewhere, that good old Murphy’s yarn standing up to years of use.
In this year of uncertainty, I’ve been thinking about handmade things and quality U.S.-made goods that outlast politics, pandemics, wars and economic uncertainty. Those have always outlived fad and fashion.
If you can, make something or buy something locally. It means more in some way.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]