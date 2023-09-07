I don’t have any particular theme in mind this week. I haven’t afflicted my readers with a collection of random observations in a while. Today is your lucky day.
Part of my scatter-brain inability to settle on a theme is due to my slowly dying laptop. The poor thing is seven years old this week and I think that I have upgraded it and fixed it to its limit. There comes a point where the make-do-and-mend-it mentality runs out of gas.
Once upon a time, the big thing was trading in your old computer for a new one every two years. Even then I always held on just a bit longer, stretching out a device’s lifespan to five years or so. Maybe this is another lasting effect of having Depression-era kids as parents.
And we get attached to things. We like what we’re used to. I’ve always felt a little guilty when replacing something that has served me admirably for years.
I feel the same way about my vehicle, that 17-year-old Honda Element that has become a fixture at a ton of public events and accident scenes. I bought it used from a local dealer when I first returned to this area and needed a reliable set of wheels. It has been that and more.
On a sidenote, these things have an almost cult-like following, and y’all know how I feel about fashion trends. Still, we like what we’re used to and the Element is my fourth Honda. I’m shopping for Number 5 these days.
I still giggle when I think about the guy who marched up to me at a gas station and lectured me on how “people like me” are what’s wrong with this country. Hold on, because this wasn’t a local guy.
“Dude, I bought it used. And ya know, Hondas are manufactured in Marysville, Ohio. I like value for my money, and this is a good example.”
Some people’s children make me shake my head. However, he backed off and returned to minding his own business.
As they say in the South, “Don’t start none, won’t be none.” This happened in Virginia and that guy should have known better.
In the 11 years that I have owned this vehicle, it’s only let me down twice, once rather spectacularly. You haven’t lived until your alternator dies in the middle of a suburban D.C. parkway on a 100-degree day. It is awesome when the gauges light up and all the indicator arrows go nuts right before you manage to steer to the side of the road.
It turned out okay, but the rest of the day wasn’t any better. Still, there was a Panera nearby and I cooled my heels in comfort while waiting five hours for the darned thing to be fixed. And then I drove another six hours through beastly weather with tornadoes embedded in it.
Mom was great for recycling or upcycling things around the house, watching expenses and preaching the gospel of frugality. She was appalled by my insistence on buying good shoes rather than wasting money on cute plastic footwear that lasts a season or two.
However, she accepted a couple pairs of Clark’s clogs as random gifts. They lasted for six years of heavy use before falling apart dramatically. There was no reattaching the sewn-on soles because you can’t find anybody who does that kind of work anymore.
I still have a passion for Clark’s, but you have to beware of their quality these days. The last pair I bought had a defect in the left heel that contributed to a couple of near-falls and a complete one. I hated to do it, but I threw them away because they were a menace.
They were also made in China rather than Brazil or Italy. I wonder if the newer ones will perform better.
Today, Sept. 5, feels more like July, with the mercury getting into the 90s. I keep my air conditioner set at 78 and run a couple fans to move the coolness around. This works like a charm, and my American-made Vornado air circulator gets most of the credit.
It wasn’t cheap, nor was it expensive. When I pick it up, it has a good heft to it, the hallmark of a well-made product. I’ll have it for years and I’ll buy another one if it gives up the ghost before I do.
It is good to celebrate oldness. I need to remember that when I look in the mirror every morning. But I’m always 28 in my mind.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]