What makes a star a star? Why are celebrities more special than your next door neighbor?
I guess it tends to be a combination of things: natural talent, ambition, hard work and a charismatic personality, plus expensive marketing campaigns behind them. They have numbered major achievements in their paintings, films, music albums, books, etc., and often, they have become wealthy and adored by millions along the way. The life of a celebrity seems to be “out of this world” and unattainable. That’s why it is held up as the pinnacle of success for which we all should strive. These days, everybody wants to be famous for something, anything.
Now all it takes for a person to become “a star” is a camera, a computer, a YouTube channel and a sizable marketing budget. The definitions of stardom and success are always changing. It is actually kind of funny to see how some people present themselves to the YouTube universe as a star before they even do anything. It’s like “Here I am, world! I am a star! I am an influencer!” They do seem to presume a bit much, but I guess it really is that simple. Keep posting videos everyday about anything and everything and your audience will grow. If you have an advertising budget, then you can get to the top even faster.
“Celebrities” have become very common, because everybody wants to be a star! Many people feel that the value of stardom has been greatly diluted over the years. Some say it is because celebrities are more accessible to their fans, but I think it is also because our world is saturated with “celebrities” and they are not a rarity anymore. Also, it doesn’t take as much talent or hard work to be successful these days; add that in with an infinite number of entertainment choices, and suddenly, the “celebrity” is not a rare or endangered species, but is as commonplace as table salt. However, there are still a few who can retain their appeal and rise above glutted market of pseudo-stars.
Creative people are often eccentric and zany characters who do crazy things. They become novelties and one-of-a-kind personalities. They are out of the ordinary and larger than life. Supposedly, celebrities are the most perfect and most interesting people in the world, the best looking and the most talented, etc.
When I was a kid, I thought that you had to prove yourself to be a tip top, cream of the crop actor to even be allowed to show your face on film. Ah, the naivete of childhood. While I am glad that getting on film is not as crazily difficult as that, it was a disappointment to learn that talent and skill can be irrelevant if you are related to or are dating the boss of the studio. But I digress.
The arts have always been surrounded by a dramatic mystique. Art is imitating real life from a creative perspective that we do not see as we live life day by day. The arts attempt to either enhance life or show it as harsh and raw as it can be. Seeing life and the world from multiple perspectives helps us have a richer understanding of humanity, ourselves and our universe.
Writers and actors analyze and philosophize about life and come up with stories and characterizations that help the rest of us get a fuller experience of the world as we vicariously “walk a mile in the character’s shoes,” at least, ideally, that is the purpose of the literary and dramatic profession. Artists often possess heightened powers of observation and emotions that are overlooked in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Part of the movie star mystique boils down to the fact that a whole slew of rich and powerful executives thought that that one individual (the star) was good enough to be “chosen” and backed by millions of dollars. People crave admiration, acceptance and affection so that is why “star status” is so strongly sought after. The idea of being “the chosen one” has intoxicated many. Those who are not serious artists will give up, because it is hard work, but those who love their art, will continue to fight the good fight to gain quality roles and artistic recognition.
So what is the difference between an actor and a star? An actor is a hard-worker, competent in his trade and able to successfully slip in and out of any number of characters with ease. So much so that you often do not notice him as a supporting player and forget who he is when he is playing the lead. Actors become the character they are playing in a way that suspends disbelief and makes you feel as though you are watching the real character or historical figure on the screen.
Stars on the other hand, are often known for being themselves. Think John Wayne or Marilyn Monroe or any other towering celebrity icon. Stars have larger-than-life-personas that overshadow their talents and accomplishments. They are essentially a legend, a fictional character come to life. John Wayne is an “everyman.” A tough American hero who men and women admire. Marilyn Monroe embodies the dreams of every man and the desired model for every woman. Those who become icons appeal to a majority of people in their generation and following generations.
Genuine stars were most common during the Golden Age of Hollywood, but you will still find them here and there today. A star is someone out of the ordinary. They make people stop and wonder, dream and be inspired by their creativity. It is as though a well of glamor, drama and magic opened up and people flock to the magic spring hoping some of it will rub off on them and make their lives better.
It is possible to be both a great actor and a great star, but that is a fine balancing act that few achieve. It requires a combination of top talent and a powerful personality.
What possesses actors to be able to channel the emotions of so many people and fictional characters? For some reason, currently unknown, they can take the spark of divine fire in their soul (allotted to every human) and mold it into an iridescent, amorphous blaze so that they become a vessel where the flame of life dances and burns so brightly.