Of all the things that I could write about this week, it has to be chipmunks. Yes, chipmunks and other creatures of similar ilk who appear to be bent on world domination.
Bear with me here. It is a topic on many people’s minds.
In our little neighborhood just below Beautiful Lookout Road in South Bethlehem, we’ve all been talking about the chipmunk population explosion that we first noticed in late spring. You know that it has to be of extraordinary scale, because who thinks about chipmunks?
Until this spring, I seldom saw one, let alone several on the same day. I don’t think that it’s a single chippy materializing repeatedly in different locations just to mess with the humans’ minds.
It’s bad enough that I’ve come to recognize a single individual specimen rather than lumping it into the “All Chipmunks I Have Ever Seen” category. It is notable for its impressive girth, startling in a species that is normally svelte, muscular and agile. Still it is, uh, chipper despite its chubbiness.
Chubby and his brethren do unspeakable things to neighborhood gardens. I kept finding excavated onion bulbs in places where they shouldn’t have been. Another is apparently trying to tunnel to China and rescue the Uighurs by digging an invasion portal beneath a tomato plant.
One neighbor marvels at the collection of tiny new potatoes that are lined up on her sidewalk every day. Another has mentioned the carcasses of chippies lined up somewhere on his property. I don’t know the manner of their demises.
I thought that it was a localized problem that would soon take care of itself in a season or two. And then I heard about the chipmunk gang terrorizing Dog Hill over in New Bethlehem proper. Soon, an Internet friend living in Wisconsin challenged me to compare my championship fat chipmunk with his.
The good news is, some day there will be a cool and restful grove of hickory trees in place of my flowerbed. I keep finding nuts buried here and there, with a future hedgerow sprouting in my landlady’s peony patch.
Worse, there is the matter of evil defiant robins.
I think I mentioned the mama robin who wouldn’t take No for an answer when attempting to build her nest on my porch back in May. For whatever reason, she finally gave up and I breathed a sigh of relief. I always regret it when I do that.
She or one of her sisters came back and made an aggressive second attempt. Nothing worked in dissuading her, not foil cake pans dancing on the end of a string, not noisy wind chimes and not even a transistor radio loudly tuned to a country music station. In short, I annoyed myself and my neighbors more than the bird.
In the end, I got a little medieval and liberally sprinkled red pepper flakes on all available nesting spots. She hasn’t been back and I regret nothing. While birds tend to have lousy senses of taste and smell, they still have cute naked little bird feet that are stung by irritating pepper oils.
Another neighbor and I were talking about the birds and she mentioned how bold the doves are this year.
“They sit on the utility lines in front of our place when we’re sitting on the porch in the evening,” she said. “They perch and watch us.”
I don’t know what happened to the definitely cheeky mourning dove who tried nesting on my porch, something normally limited to robins. Maybe she read my mind and learned of my plot to eat her and her kin. Whatever.
On the other hand, I have no quarrel with the nice little toad who has taken up residence among the potatoes. He seemed to ask permission when I found him one night, much like his cousin who sought warmth in a pot of geraniums one cool night.
So, these are the stories I tell myself when I’ve had enough of the daily gloom and doom. It is likely that the critters are merely doing their own private critterly things that have nothing to do with humankind.
All the same, the ancient Greek comedic playwright, Aristophanes, made himself famous in a creaking classical fashion by writing “The Frogs,” “The Birds” and “The Wasps.”
Maybe I’m on to something here.
