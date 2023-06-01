It seems everywhere I look, someone is building a community. Community efforts have been at the center of discussion for a good long while, and finally the idea has saturated enough minds that every town is trying it. The growth curve is launching straight up like a rocket.
With so much community construction taking place, one logically expects to see examples of completed projects when traveling about. On the contrary, division is the norm while desire for close relationships remains at an all time high. Whatever community efforts are taking place — at considerable expense, I might add — are failing.
The concept has been warped into something it was never meant to be. A community is not a commercial endeavor, but that is the modern meaning of the word in nearly every context. Businesses ask patrons to come and be a part of the community, which is a polite way of soliciting people to spend money and grow the business. Gated communities have membership fees that must be paid in order to participate in the togetherness. When a town planning group touts a community building project, everyone knows that in truth they received a healthy dose of taxpayer money and some way is needed to dispose of what they didn’t keep for themselves; the only way of doing so is to round people up and force them into the completed model, if only for a photograph to prove success.
The modern concept of community building treats people as units of production to be collected and mined for resources. It is no wonder that anger bursts out from every corner of society; anger is a secondary emotion borne from rampant disguised exploitation. People want to be together and they’re finding hollow voids behind every façade.
A real community is full of foreign requirements and ideas: People must volunteer time. Growth is not the objective. Standards must be maintained. Boundaries will be enforced. Personal expenses will accrue; compensation will be absent. Truly a community is the direct opposite of commercialization. No wonder the “pay-as-you-go” schemes flounder and even the biggest grants fail to create bonding among the townspeople.
The best example I have yet to witness of a community comes in the form of summer Open Mic Nights hosted on our farm. The people who have made these events happen are the embodiment of community builders and I’m not sure they realized at the outset just how big their impact would be. What has materialized and solidified after all of their contribution is precisely the result being sought by social organizers across the country and it happened in an old dusty barn without a whiff of advice from the experts.
One must ask why it happened here and continues to fail elsewhere. It’s because the path to community is not the same path that makes a business. Following commercialization steps will not lead to the proper destination. Consider the illogical steps involved at our place:
There was absolutely no infrastructure to start. Simply put, upon close examination most people deemed the space impossible to use. Yet the volunteers figured out how to do with what they had available.
There is no charge for the event. It is totally illogical from a business standpoint to accumulate expenses with no hope of return. But when guests don’t have to pay to participate, they soon realize that they’re not a customer; they belong as a member of something. We find a much deeper connection with one another in the absence of a transaction. Even the musicians seem to bond more closely with the audience.
Finally, my favorite aspect of the gatherings is the vast difference between the people who make it happen. From the stage to the audience, people who’ve attended Open Mic are as unalike as could possibly be and that is the factor that makes the entire thing work. Forced diversity creates an ocean of sameness; real diversity occurs out of necessity and without prompting.
Nobody ever could’ve believed it could happen, but here we are and how fun it is.
There is a downside to the natural coalescence of people: When Commercial Community-ists (as I will deem the orthodox promoters of for-profit togetherness) discover a real-deal community rising outside of their boundaries, they automatically attempt to destroy it in favor of their controlled model. Ironically, between the time I started and finished this story we have come under scrutiny — possibly as a result of a petty complaint from a fellow citizen — from authorities who seem to believe that coming together on private property for no financial gain is illegal.
Consider the implications here: We are being harassed for use of private property and free gatherings in an attempt to divert the crowd back to a blueprinted community model stamped out across the country by way of a government organization. I am afraid of the destruction to my family and business that this government subjugation may lead to. Is there any hope left for free life?
They cannot take away what has already happened. We bonded, people enjoyed themselves. That is enough, and we will preserve the reality no matter what.
Get together, my friends. Don’t ever let them stop us from gathering.