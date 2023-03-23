The subject of dolls and how they have influenced our society and the world is a huge topic. I know I will only scratch the surface of their impact in the few minutes that it takes you to read this column.
Among the most ancient dolls, are the Egyptian paddle dolls. Made from a wooden paddle, the top of the doll has a tiny head, with not much of a face, and a mop of mud bead hair on top. There are stiff wooden arms at the sides and no legs. The bottom end of the smooth round paddle somewhat resembles a long dress or robes.
Archeologically speaking, dolls are considered to be the oldest toy in the world. Made in the image of a human, dolls could be used as idols and were also a part of magic rituals in ancient religions. Over the centuries, dolls have sometimes become associated with magical powers.
Native Americans viewed dolls as good luck charms. Hopi Kachina dolls were “messengers of gods.”
Apple dolls and corn husk dolls were also Native American inventions.
Some religious denominations are very sensitive about the use of dolls. Amish dolls have no faces because they believe that putting faces on dolls would go against God’s commandment about not making “graven images.”
Peg dolls or “pennywoods” were German dolls made of pegs with jointed arms and legs. They were easy to make and very popular in the 19th century. The nine inch dolls were sold undressed and little girls could have the fun of making them a homemade wardrobe from scraps of fabric.
Wood was the most common material for dollmaking throughout history, but the industrial era changed all that. Plastic made dolls and toys more affordable for everyone.
In historical doll books, you may have seen the word “bisque” and not have known what they were talking about. It was the same with me. Basically, bisque is porcelain, but with a matte finish instead of a smooth glaze. The matte finish is softer and gives the doll a realistic skin texture. Have you ever held a book with a matte cover? It’s the same idea.
When you hear the term “china doll,” the doll is actually not made from real china. It is made of glazed porcelain, and it is that glaze that reminds us of the smooth texture of china. And here all these years I thought china dolls were made out of the same material as our china dishes.
Other important types of dolls in the last century were wax dolls — very popular in Victorian England — the Kewpie dolls by woman’s suffragette Rose O’ Neill, the Raggedy Ann and Andy doll characters by Johnny Gruelle and the 1920s voice box dolls that said “Mama.”
It did not take long for manufacturers to discover the potential for a never-ending stream of clothes and accessories that could be marketed to doll owners.
The Shirley Temple doll that debuted in 1934 was the first celebrity doll made. A few years later, Madame Alexander created a doll of Scarlett O’Hara. She was the first movie character to be turned into a doll.
Madame Alexander continued on the theme of making dolls inspired by characters in history, film and literature. The company was even commissioned to depict the royal family for Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953.
Barbie dolls hit the market in 1959 and more than a billion Barbies have been sold since.
The extremely popular Cabbage Patch Kids started out life as an item at local craft fairs.
Dolls and puppets can have exciting lives, establish their own identities and do things people are forbidden to do. During the Qajar era in Iran, puppet women could dance in public and men puppets could freely criticize the nation’s ruler.
A few dolls that I remember from my childhood were Rainbow Brite, Strawberry Shortcake, American Girl Dolls, Polly Pockets and Playmobils — my favorite collector’s item to this day.
These vintage toys are collectibles, even fast food toys of the past have become collectibles, so keep your toys and store them carefully. They will be worth something someday.
How I loved children’s books about when the toys came to life. I used to read books by prolific British author Rumor Godden: “Impunity Jane: The Story of a Pocket Doll,” “The Story of Holly and Ivy” and “Little Plum.” You have to read these stories for yourself. They evoke joy, wonder and magic.
When I look at my own dollhouses, I get goosebumps imagining what life would be like if I lived in the peaceful and quiet scenes of this dollhouse or that dollhouse.
Sometimes, I wonder what the miniature dolls might be thinking while sitting or lying in the dollhouse waiting for new adventures to begin. Or the child doll forever stuck in the middle of life’s journey? They will go back to school every year for the next hundred years, play with their siblings and dream and dream about growing up forever, never getting there.
As an adult, I often find myself trying to relive the pleasant parts of my childhood. Perhaps the hobby of dollhouse miniatures helps keep the magic of childhood alive in the grownup. It also allows us to dream of an escape from our chaotic world into another world far away from our troubles.
Behind the doors of these diminutive dwellings is a tiny world of elegance and dignified tranquility that we mortals can merely admire.