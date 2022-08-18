Today my topic of discussion is entertainment, and in order to successfully convey the thoughts and experiences I’m encountering, I need at least to enlighten readers of two occasions that take place.

First, we host Open Mic Nights in our Event Barn. These are monthly gatherings that have proven successful thanks to the skills, equipment and generosity of a few people willing to give their resources so others can sing and play. The events are free, come as you are, bring your own everything, stay as long as you like, and the format has proven itself as something good. We collect enough in donations to cover most of the maintenance expenses for the building.

