My daughter and I have been having some interesting conversations in the past few months. She was a baby back in the late 1970s and was blessedly unaware of high gas prices. We lived in State College, and higher inflation dogged the economy when she was a toddler interested only in cookies and cool toys.
Sometimes you just have to laugh and make light of a bad situation.
I mentioned that our shopping habits have changed dramatically in recent years. There was a time when driving from mall to mall on a summer’s day was a pleasant pastime. You never knew when you’d find a cute outfit on sale.
The pandemic did bad things to our sartorial splendor. I’ve traded dressy shoes for Crocs and wear jeans or yoga pants, a state of affairs that bothers few people. They are in the same boat.
These days, my most-anticipated shopping trips happen after I’ve had a dentist’s appointment in another town. A one-mile side trip results in a virtual bonanza of Aldi’s, Tractor Supply and Family Dollar all in one shopping plaza. Even so, my purchases tend to be modest.
Life in State College in the ‘70s and ‘80s was totally different from the way it is now. It was still a rather small university town, but you could hop a bus and do some shopping in the surrounding townships for less than it would cost to drive there yourself.
That horrible stretch of US 322 known as North Atherton Street reminds me of suburban D.C. now. Forty years ago, there were picket lines and roadside signs protesting development of somebody’s cornfield into a shopping center. It had vanished beneath several layers of asphalt, concrete and big-box retailers by the time I left in 1999.
It only got worse from there, everywhere.
I haven’t been to State College in several years, and I wonder if the upscale women’s clothing store, Talbot’s, is still in business. Wegman’s amazing supermarket probably has empty shelves just like everywhere else. The Nittany Mall’s website is depressing to look at.
Beginning in 2003 or so, there was a national-chain store in every mall and in most towns. “Fast fashion” was in vogue, those very trendy clothes that were in style for a nanosecond and then discarded for the next hot thing.
I always think of David Bowie’s song, “Fashion,” for some reason. “We are the goon squad and we’re coming to town. Beep, beep!”
Even the Great Recession that started in 2008 didn’t slow down the excess for long. Still, we lost some favorite brands that didn’t make the cut. For example, Circuit City was in business one day, gone the next.
Despite what the major news outlets said, the economy never fully recovered and was still in rather rough shape when the pandemic hit in early 2020. It was enough to pound the final nails into the coffins of many retailers.
Radio Shack’s brick-and-mortar stores disappeared. Sears, Kmart and JCPenney were on their last legs even before the pandemic. It merely sped up the process.
Closer to home, our usual shopping choice, the Clarion Mall, lost its last anchor store when JC Penney closed. Kmart was long gone by this time. In one of the nearby outparcels, Peebles ceased operations, replaced by Gordman’s for a brief time before it, too, closed its doors.
Fortunately, new tenants have been found for a lot of the empty storefronts. But you won’t find any fast fashion shops. These are more home- and farm-oriented, reasonable and useful.
I think that the goon squad got run out of town.
Even so, I can’t imagine that all the highway work on I-80 has been good for business. Those dizzying rows of orange traffic cones make for a hazardous situation. You only have to look at the police and fire reports for a series of serious and often fatal crashes.
You can take alternate routes if you don’t mind a pleasant drive through the country. Some of those will even save a few miles, but there are road projects and bridge replacements that entail gas-wasting detours. At the end of it, you still have to contend with a forest of traffic cones.
And, let’s face it, there’s a lot of speeding and road rage going on. Some kind of slavering beast possesses otherwise rational people when they get behind the wheel. A lot of it might be due to the increase in substance abuse in the past two years.
Maybe the goon squad didn’t quite move on as expected.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]