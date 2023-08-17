Don’t let the title of this column deceive you. Although it is, of course, written by an old man, some of the things at which we will be looking are also irritating to younger people as well.
Our first topic will be kids, especially little ones, and the adults who are supposed to nurture, teach and supervise them. I hear so much today about picky eaters. These are kids who refuse to eat certain foods, a list which sometimes gets pretty extensive. As far as I’m concerned, “picky eater” is just another term for “spoiled kid.” When I was a kid, you had two very simple menu options. You could either eat what was presented or go hungry. I had a wonderful, loving mother, but that was her dinnertime rule.
Misbehavior in public places is another thing which is not only tolerated, but often thought of as cute. There’s nothing quite like a relaxing meal in a nice restaurant. That enjoyment is denied when children are allowed to run amok, screaming, running and kicking the back of your booth. There goes your relaxing meal.
Church services are another thing. While it’s good to take your children to church, it’s not okay to let them be disruptive of the service. It is very hard to concentrate and hear the pastor with loud shrieking going on.
I should note that I do not blame the kids for these situations. They have to be shown how to conduct themselves, and it’s the responsibility of adults to teach them.
The total disregard for the rules of grammar can get on your nerves, too, especially as you age. For some reason, capitalizing has gone the way of the dinosaur. Unless I am reading a poem by e.e. cummings, I like to see capital letters at the beginning of a sentence, proper name, etc. Punctuation marks are also nice, and make reading the text easier. It is beyond understanding why people write things like “would of” and “should of” rather than using “have.” Is grammar dead? Did they stop teaching it in schools?
Then, we have government. Of course, nobody likes to pay taxes. The fact is, though, that in order to operate, government must have funds. The period in which the United States was under the Articles of Confederation made this fact brutally clear. Taxes are necessary, but, along with them goes the responsibility to use the hard earned money collected from people wisely. Federal, state and local governments have failed in that regard, by some of the ridiculous squandering which takes place.
Examples of federal squandering could fill volumes, so we will just look at a few of them. The first that comes to mind is foreign aid. Why do we continue to give untold amounts of money to countries that hate us, and may very well use our own money against us? How much of the money intended to help truly needy people falls into the hands of corrupt governments and officials? The amount of money spent on illegal aliens, who are, by the very nature of the term, criminals, is astounding. It gets even worse when you know that veterans are going homeless and hungry. They served our country, yet they play second fiddle to illegals. How can even the most radical Left, liberal and woke individuals defend that? Yet, they do.
The idea of student loan forgiveness is another sickening example. After all, if you take out a loan, you have to pay it back. It’s always been that way. Now, the taxpayers are expected to pay it. Come on. In fact, I place a large chunk of the blame on the lenders. Why would you make a loan to someone majoring in, say, Gender Studies? You have to know that they will never be able to use that degree to get a job and pay back the loan. You depend on the taxpayer to pay it. You also have to wonder why someone who can afford to go to Florida for spring break, have a top of the line cell phone and drive a nice car can’t afford their payments.
Well, that’s enough geezer rantings — at least for now.