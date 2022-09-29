Everyone loves a good murder mystery. Why this fascination with “murder?” Where did it all begin?
Throughout history, humans have considered shocking and horrifying events to be “entertainment,” from gladiators being clawed to death by wild beasts in the colosseum, to public executions. However, the morbid fascination with death has been tamed somewhat over the centuries and been reduced into imaginary atrocities committed on the pages of cleverly crafted works of fiction.
Fictional literature keeps danger in its place, squarely on the pages of the book and in our imaginations.
Mysteries arouse the curiosity within us. Then they challenge us to match wits with the writer to see if we can guess the killer, the methods and the motives and whether the author can keep us in suspense to the last page.
In the theater, we have a term, “how high are the stakes?” There are no higher stakes than murder, so the genre itself already has a powerful magnet for the reader.
One time I was binge watching an old mystery TV show and I found myself skipping episodes where all they were doing was investigating a jewel robbery or car thefts, but I was riveted on the episodes where the subject was “murder” and watched every one.
So, why was there no such thing as mystery fiction before the 1800s? Likely because law enforcement had not previously been so organized as to establish a police department and hire investigative detectives.
There were town constables, but that job mainly involved keeping the peace. If it was not obvious who the guilty party was, the crime could easily be dropped and remain unsolved. The Industrial Revolution and the rise of crowded cities made police and detectives necessary.
As literacy became more widespread and reading became a leisure activity, mystery novels began to take shape. The 19th century was a time of great development for fiction writing.
Part of the reason for the fast development of crime fiction was the invention of the private detective. This new job description brought the business of solving crimes down to the level of the common man and everyone could imagine themselves in the shoes of a “citizen detective” who goes about solving crimes and saving the day.
Eugene Francois Vidocq is credited with starting the first private detective agency in the world in Paris in 1833. The techniques he developed in researching crimes, keeping records, doing plaster casts, etc. were the foundation for future detective investigations both real and fictional.
Edgar Allen Poe’s 1841 short story “The Murder in the Rue Morgue” is considered the first major work of detective fiction.
The most famous fictional detective of all time is Sherlock Holmes who debuted in 1887.
As far as writers go, Agatha Christie is the undisputed queen of the “Golden Age of Detective Fiction” and the best-selling fiction author of all time.
There are multiple genres and sub-genres of mysteries that include: detective, true crime, cozy, legal, police procedural, hardboiled, historical, paranormal, suspense, thriller, etc. These days, there is no specific formula for mystery novels. Any of these genres can be combined with each other or any other genres outside the family of mystery genres.
Cozy mysteries are my favorite because they are typically mild and comforting “whodunits” that are as light and fun as a mystery can be.
You could say that the traditional detective/mystery story formula has become cliché and romanticized, and it has to some degree. Books and movies like to glamorize the life of a police detective.
If you are writing a detective story, there must be a strong motive for the criminal to have committed the crime. The setting and location of the mystery can help add suspense and excitement.
The momentum of the plot must keep pace with a steady pulsation of energy. Clues must be generously sprinkled throughout the pages of the book so the reader can have plenty of opportunity to guess at the outcome.
Don’t forget to throw some false clues into the mix to lead your reader on a few wild goose chases. We want to keep them guessing. False clues are known as “red herrings.”
Mystery and suspense stories usually have a “ticking clock” element. The mystery must be solved within a very limited time or else “such and such terrible thing” will happen.
In the early part of the 20th century, murder mystery party games became popular. Some games are interactive and spontaneous while others are scripted. Mystery dinner theaters continue to be popular as well.
Mystery fiction for children and teens was introduced in the 1920s with the popularization of such series as the Nancy Drew mysteries and the Hardy Boy mysteries.
The first murder mystery board game was released in 1935. It was called “Jury Box.” “Clue” did not make its debut until 1948.
Mystery magazines were extremely popular in the 1930s and 40s, but television wiped out all but two: Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine and Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine.
The mystery genre has evolved a lot over the years. Technology has provided fresh challenges for the mystery writer because of all the high-tech methods of crime-solving, but if your mysteries are set in historical times, then technology would certainly not interfere.
A mystery story is like a game of chess between the writer and the reader.
The goal for the writer is to anticipate every thought of the reader so as to carefully lead the reader away from the true identity of the killer and the true motive of the crime and keep all these things a surprise until the very end. The goal for the reader is to demonstrate superior deductive skills and figure out the mystery before the ending.
Mystery fiction is a challenge to read and to write. It is a matching of wits and a puzzle that has continued to fascinate the public for nearly 200 years.